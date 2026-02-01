Nuggets Announce Christian Braun Status Update Before Thunder Game

The Denver Nuggets have arguably been the NBA's most banged-up team throughout the 2025-26 season, headlined by Nikola Jokic's month-long absence. However, it has not stopped there. Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, and Jonas Valančiūnas have all faced injury absences of 11 games or longer, but things are starting to trend in the right direction.

Jokic was incredible in his first game back from a 16-game absence on Friday, and that was just after getting Valančiūnas back on the floor from an 11-game absence as well. Now, the Nuggets are one step closer to seeing Braun return to action.

Ahead of their pivotal matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, the Nuggets have upgraded Braun to doubtful as he recovers from a left ankle sprain.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Thunder:



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Knee Bone Bruise)

Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation, Left Hip Inflammation)



DOUBTFUL:

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Cameron… pic.twitter.com/qtyaiFhN9w — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 31, 2026

Braun is one step closer to returning

Of course, Braun is still expected to sit out of Sunday's huge game against the defending champs, but his status upgrade is promising.

Braun missed 23 consecutive games after suffering an ankle sprain in mid-November before returning for his first game back on January 4. However, after playing three of four games, Braun tweaked his ankle again and has been out ever since. Now, Braun has missed Denver's last 11 games with the same issue.

Braun's injury is certainly interesting because very rarely is a player sidelined for this long with an ankle sprain, but the severity of it is obviously bad enough to keep him off the floor.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman assured that Braun, along with Johnson, should be able to return before the All-Star break, and this status upgrade for the 24-year-old wing is certainly promising.

Jan 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last season, Braun was incredible for Denver, averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with efficient 58.0/39.7/82.7 shooting splits. Braun showed enough to earn a massive contract extension from the Nuggets, inking a massive five-year deal worth $125 million that kicks in next season.

However, Braun has been disappointing this season. Of course, his ankle injury has been a problem in itself, but he has been underwhelming on the court. In a small sample size of just 14 appearances, Braun has averaged 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and just 21.2% from beyond the arc.

Once Braun returns from his injury, the Nuggets certainly hope he can find his rhythm again and make an impact more similar to how he did last season. For now, though, they are much more worried about simply getting him back in the lineup.

The Nuggets host the Thunder at 7:30 p.m. MT on Sunday for a battle between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, available to watch on NBC and stream on Peacock.

