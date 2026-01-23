Nuggets Announce Concerning Injury Report for Bucks Game

The Denver Nuggets have been plagued with injuries this season, but have managed to fight their way to a 30-15 record through 45 games. Even with Nikola Jokic sidelined for the last 12 games, the Nuggets still sit in third place in the Western Conference, and fortunately managed to avoid a three-game losing streak with their recent win over the Washington Wizards.

Now, the Nuggets are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, posing a Giannis Antetokounmpo-sized test for the shorthanded Nuggets. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they could be even more shorthanded for Friday's game than expected.

Nuggets' loaded injury report

As expected, the Nuggets will remain without Jokic, Cam Johnson, and Christian Braun, but the Nuggets have also listed Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, Aaron Gordon, and Jonas Valanciunas on their injury report for Friday's game. Of course, fans can stay optimistic that they will be ready to play in Milwaukee, but more injuries are certainly not what this team needs. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Aaron Gordon - PROBABLE (right hamstring strain)

Jamal Murray - QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring inflammation; left hip inflammation)

Jonas Valanciunas - QUESTIONABLE (right calf strain)

Peyton Watson - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle strain; left ankle sprain)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Nikola Jokic - OUT (left knee bone bruise)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Nov 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts with guard Jamal Murray (27) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Most of these injuries listed are what the Nuggets have been dealing with for weeks, but Peyton Watson is a notable addition. Of course, the Nuggets would be in trouble if Murray and company have to miss Friday's game, but Watson has been Denver's savior when they are shorthanded. However, if Murray and Watson are both out, then who do they have to lean on?

Not playing without Jokic is already challenging enough for the Nuggets, but when they deal with all of these other injuries as well, it is impossible to predict how a game will go. Of course, they can stay optimistic, but this injury report could spell trouble for the Nuggets on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Bucks' injury report vs. Nuggets

The Bucks have had some troubles of their own this season, but not all of it is injury-related. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Friday that "the frustration that Giannis Antetokounmpo has is at an all-time high" in Milwaukee, and that the tension in the Bucks' locker room is at an "all-time high" as well.

"The frustration that Giannis Antetokounmpo has is at an all time high..



I've been hearing for months that the writing is on the wall for Giannis and the Bucks..



It's just how do they get there and when do they get there" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive https://t.co/NEVeIgR26c pic.twitter.com/mNQV97nURA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2026

With the trade deadline now less than two weeks away, there is no telling how the Bucks will come out and compete on Friday night. If Charania's reports are true, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks could be all out of sorts against a shorthanded Nuggets team, making Friday's matchup very interesting.

Not to mention, the Bucks are dealing with some key injuries themselves. Milwaukee's full injury report:

Myles Turner - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

AJ Green - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Gary Trent Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Kevin Porter Jr. - OUT (oblique muscle sprain)

Taurean Prince - OUT (neck surgery)

As the Bucks deal with some injuries and illnesses, Friday's matchup could certainly go either way, although the Nuggets would have a much better chance against Milwaukee's two-time MVP if Gordon, Murray, Watson, and Valanciunas are all able to suit up.

The Nuggets and Bucks are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Milwaukee on Friday.

More Denver Nuggets Content