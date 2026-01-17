Nuggets Have Clear Plan for Spencer Jones’ Future

The Denver Nuggets have had some pleasant surprises break out around their roster through the first half of the NBA regular season, but one of the biggest standouts has been a player not even signed to a traditional contract––that's two-way forward Spencer Jones, who's carved his way into a nightly rotational piece after a strong start to his second year pro.

In 36 games played, Jones has averaged 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and nearly a steal a game––all career-highs while being signed to just a two-way contract to split his time between the NBA and the G League, but has clearly shown through this season's sample size that he's well deserving of being a quality rotational player in the league on a nightly basis.

And after such a strong start to the season, the Nuggets seem to have every intention of keeping him on the roster for the long-term as well.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nuggets will eventually be converting Jones' two-way deal to a standard contract that will keep him on the roster for at least the rest of this season, and also could make a small trade to remain below the luxury tax line in the process.

" Nuggets two-way forward Spencer Jones has made the most of his opportunities while becoming a key rotation player and a fill-in starter this season. The 24-year-old 3-and-D forward has shot well from the field (.510) and beyond the arc (.389). As a result, Jones will eventually have his contract converted to a standard NBA deal, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

"With Denver projected only $402,000 above the luxury tax line, expect the Nuggets to make a small trade to duck below the tax and give themselves breathing room for the conversion of Jones."

It's largely been a matter of when, not if, for Jones to be converting to a standard NBA contract. Considering he's started in over half of the Nuggets' games this season, while being one of their best players on the floor defensively throughout his sophomore campaign, that pay raise and added financial security is bound to come his way in due time.

He's averaging just over 22 minutes played a night, has continuously gained the support and trust from the Nuggets' staff in the building, and with just 14 players signed to traditional contracts, it makes the idea of signing him to a new deal that much more likely and feasible to accomplish.

Per NBA rules. two-way players can be elevated to an NBA roster for a maximum of 50 games within a single season. Jones, currently at 36 games played, is nearing the deadline to get a deal done, but Denver will have until after the trade deadline before needing to put pen to paper on that long-awaited contract.

Therefore, expect the Nuggets to scavenge the trade market for potential deals before the deadline at the beginning of February that would lower their total salary on the books, and thus provide some additional flexibility to ink Jones onto that standard NBA contract.

But while the second-year wing awaits his new contract, the sentiment is clear from the Nuggets: they want Jones onboard for the foreseeable future, and especially so for the remainder of this season as they pursue a second NBA championship.

