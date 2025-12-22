Nikola Jokic Has Unique Superstition During a Nuggets Win Streak

If you've taken a long look at Nikola Jokic's shoes when he's on the floor this regular season, you've likely seen a handful of occasions where the three-time MVP opts to wear the same kicks for a few nights in a row.

That's certainly not a mistake for the Denver Nuggets big man. In fact, it's actually a bit of a superstition Jokic seemingly holds when it comes to what shoes he decides to wear on a nightly basis.

During a recent event promoting his new show, the Joker II with 361º, Jokic revealed his simple plan to decide what shoes he opts to wear on a Nuggets game day: if he and Denver are on a win streak, he's wearing the same shoes he wore in those wins for the next game; if they lose, he's switching the pair out.

"My [shoe] choice is simple. I'm wearing the same shoes during a winning streak, but when we lose, I'm trading the shoes, no matter what," Jokic said, via DNVR. "This year, we've had a lot of wins, so I'm wearing pretty much five, six different pairs since the season started."

Thankfully this season for Jokic, he hasn't needed to make the switch too often considering just how strong the Nuggets have been, even with their lingering injury troubles.

Two months into the regular season, Denver sits near the top of the Western Conference at a 20-7 record—third place behind just the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs—and have four win streaks this season of at least two wins in a row; a pair of those being five wins or more. So it's a trend that's seemingly been working well for Jokic and the Nuggets.

However, coming off the Nuggets' latest loss to the Houston Rockets in double-digit fashion, that means you'll be seeing the Joker in a different colorway for their next contest against the Utah Jazz from when he was last out there.

Time will tell how long those particular shoes will stay on his feet, or just what colors he'll be rocking, but if and when those winning aspirations come up short, you'll know exactly what to expect for the next time he's on the floor.

