Nikola Jokic Pops Up on Nuggets' Injury Report vs. Timberwolves

Nikola Jokic has appeared on the Denver Nuggets' injury report heading into their upcoming matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to the Nuggets' latest injury report, Jokic is listed as questionable vs. the Timberwolves with a left wrist sprain.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves:



QUESTIONABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Wrist Sprain)



OUT:

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Cam Johnson (Right Biceps Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/thOf72i9qS — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 15, 2025

A rare appearance for Jokic on the IR, who's remained notably healthy for the Nuggets' first 11 games of the season, rattling off an MVP-level campaign in the process. However, it seems his status is now up in the air in a big game against the Timberwolves.

Jokic has been dealing with a lingering wrist injury in recent years, but that's been occurring on his right wrist, rather than his left, which appears to be the current issue at hand.

It doesn't seem to be anything major that'll take him out for a significant stretch of time, but certainly remains something to monitor until Denver tips off against the Timberwolves, and could lead to his first absence of the year, depending on how his status shifts.

During his 11 games so far on the season, Jokic has averaged 28.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 10.9 assists, leading the entire NBA in both rebounds and assists through the first three weeks on the year.

Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson Ruled Out

Along with the Nuggets' questionable designation for Jokic, Denver has also ruled out guard Christian Braun with his left ankle sprain, along with forward Cam Johnson with a right biceps strain, making for a pretty depleted Denver rotation as it is.

Braun, of course, will be out of the picture for at least the coming six weeks with his recently announced ankle injury, while Johnson's issue remains a bit more minor and should only keep him on the injury report for the next few days.

Expect to see a bit more involvement from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson amid their injuries on the wing, and if Jokic winds up missing any time, a much bigger responsibility for Jonas Valanciunas in the frontcourt, who's been a pleasant surprise throughout Denver's 9-2 start to the year.

