Jamal Murray Positioned Well in 3-Point Contest Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets' first-time All-Star Jamal Murray will be taking part in this weekend's festivities in Los Angeles on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, he'll be taking the floor next to Nikola Jokic on Team World as a part of his first-ever NBA All-Star outing, while on Saturday, he'll be suiting up as one of eight shooters performing in this year's 3-Point Contest.

And for that 3-Point Contest, it looks like Murray could have some high odds to become this year's winner to take home the crown.

According to odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Murray sits within the top three highest odds amongst the eight shooters to win this year's 3-Point Contest at +550.

The only two names to sit higher than Murray with better odds are Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel with an impressive +300, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard at +475–– who hasn't played a single regular season game this season, but is seen with better odds to take home the crown than most of the field.

A talented crowd sits behind Murray on the list of odds as well. Fellow All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell land right behind him at +650, Devin Booker sits narrowly beside them at +750, Norman Powell comes in at +800, while Bobby Portis fills in as the long shot with +1100 odds.

Only two of the participants have ever won the event previously, with Lillard coming home with back-to-back 3-Point Contest crowns in 2023 and 2024, while Booker managed to do it all the way back in 2018.

Everyone else, like Murray, will be eyeing their first-ever win. And for Murray in particular, it'll be his first-ever time participating, despite being one of the better three-point snipers of the past several years.

In terms of Murray's odds, solid value to be had for the newly-named one-time All-Star, who's in the midst of a career-best season for the Nuggets, and a year in which he's shot the ball at the best rate he's ever seen throughout his past decade with the team.

In the 50 games that he's played so far this season, Murray's career-high 25.4 points per game has also been paired with his best-ever shooting percentage from the field at 48.5%, while his three-point percentage of 42.5% ties his 2023-24 campaign with the highest rate that he's shot the ball from deep throughout his time in the league.

Perhaps with the hot hand on his side, that could translate on Saturday night to lead to some solid results in the 3-Point Contest, an event that a Nuggets player has only won one other time in franchise history, that being thanks to Voshon Leonard back in 2004 when the All-Star Game just so happened to be in Los Angeles––just like it is in 2026.

Now 22 years later, Murray will have his shot and could become just the second Nugget ever to do so in his first-ever try competing in the event.

