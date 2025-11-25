Nuggets Face One Big Question Before Reaching Their True Ceiling

The Denver Nuggets, while a bit beaten-up after the first month of the NBA regular season, have proven to be one of the premier contenders to watch over the course of the year of those who could have the best chance to compete with the juggernaut that is the reigning champion OKC Thunder.

The Nuggets' offense remains refined with Nikola Jokic leading the way at an MVP level once again. Jamal Murray could be on the verge of his first All-Star appearance with a standout first month of production. Denver's collective defense has taken massive strides forward as one of the best units statistically through the first month.

But even with their strong start to the year, there's still room for improvement for Denver to truly have the firepower to match a talented two-way team like the Thunder in their race for another NBA title, and for the Nuggets, that may rely on the internal improvement of one key starter: Cameron Johnson.

Cameron Johnson Remains Biggest Question Mark for Nuggets

Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) makes a face against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

ESPN's Tim MacMahon recently sorted through one major question each contender has that could make-or-break their season aspirations, where the Nuggets' hopes relied upon one simple topic for their offseason addition on the wing: "Can Cameron Johnson join the party?"

"The Nuggets profile as one of the biggest threats to the defending champion Thunder despite their biggest offseason addition dealing with an extended slump to start the season," MacMahon wrote.

"Denver ranks second in the league in offensive efficiency (121.9 points per 100 possessions) and third in net rating (plus-9.7) even though Johnson is averaging only 9.4 points per game while shooting 33.3% from 3-point range, which is almost 10% points lower than his career norm."

On the bright side for the Nuggets, Johnson's been on a nice streak since returning from his early-season biceps injury, but as MacMahon points out, the pressure might now be turned up a notch for Denver's two-way wing to step up.

"Johnson's production since a one-game absence to rest a right biceps strain has been encouraging. He averaged 14.5 points in his last two games, going 9-of-17 from the floor and 5-of-8 from 3-point range. The Nuggets especially need Johnson to perform up to his standard with Christian Braun out at least six weeks because of an ankle sprain."

Adding the absence of Aaron Gordon to the injury woes for the Nuggets, that further emphasizes the need for Johnson to be a quality third piece in the Nuggets' lineup next to Jokic and Murray to keep the ship afloat.

In his last five games, Johnson has proven to be capable of doing so, averaging 16.0 points per game on a 57.4% shooting percentage from the field, and an extremely efficient 60.4% from three-point range; looking a bit more comfortable from how he started off his Denver tenure.

Time will tell if he can keep the hot hand up now and through the season, but the Nuggets' ceiling this season may just hinge on how well he pans out for his first year in the Mile High.

