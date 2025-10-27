Nuggets Projected to Have One of NBA’s Top Breakout Players
The Denver Nuggets' biggest move of the offseason is easy to point out: swapping Cam Johnson into the frontcourt for Michael Porter Jr. with the Brooklyn Nets in order to give this core a bit of a refreshed look at the forward position.
The intent for the Nuggets is to have some extended versatility in Johnson as opposed to what Porter Jr. provides. As a defender, working off-ball offensively, and even an improved playmaker and facilitator as shown last season during a career year in Brooklyn– all in an effort to surround this Nikola Jokic-led group with the right tools for another championship run.
And in the eyes of ESPN's Jeremy Woo, there's a chance that, for Johnson, his new fit in Denver can allow for another breakout campaign, even further from what was seen last year with the Nets.
ESPN Names Cam Johnson Among NBA's Top 5 Breakout Candidates
Among the top five breakout candidates to keep an eye on for this season, Johnson is deemed a top name to watch not just due to the skillset he provides, but also the complementary fit that his surrounding roster in Denver can offer for him.
"Considering the broad similarities in Johnson's and Porter's skill sets, it's easy to envision the former standing in cleanly and quickly as a high-impact starter for Denver," Woo wrote.
"He'll space the floor and should benefit heavily from playing with Nikola Jokic, a master at delivering teammates clean looks, and Jamal Murray, who's beginning the season healthy. Johnson is somewhat limited defensively and smaller than Porter, but the fit feels clean, and he's an improved player sliding into a cushy situation."
"The Nuggets figure to be a deeper, more balanced team after their offseason tweaks, and Jokic's orbit tends to prop up anyone who can read the game quickly enough to play at his speed. This is the best situation Johnson has stepped into, and coming off his best individual season... he could easily outpace those career bests. He'll get to do it in a more meaningful context, as Denver mounts another run at the top of the West."
Johnson might not just have the opportunity to elevate his counting stats, but he'll do it all in the process of playing to help his team emerge as one of the top contenders in the Western Conference; a vastly different scenario than the one that was presented to him in Brooklyn.
With teammates like Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic that can mesh well with what he offers in his role, it won't take long for him to find his place as a critical piece of their championship puzzle.
Through two games on the season, Johnson has averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and shot 35.3% from the field while getting acclimated to his new crew.
Those don't jump off the page just yet; however, as the Nuggets sink deeper into their campaign and their new additions continue to get situated in the Mile High, there's good reason to believe Johnson can turn it around soon to emerge for a high-end year of production.
