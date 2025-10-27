Nuggets Rookie Reacts After Scoring First NBA Points
In the midst of the Denver Nuggets' second game of the new 2025-26 regular season, they were able to see one of their rookie talents score their first-ever NBA points in the final minutes before logging their first win of the year.
And it wasn't anyone drafted from this offseason. Instead, it was 2024 22nd-overall pick DaRon Holmes who got on the board for his first-ever score.
His first points came off a transition bucket from three off an assist from big man Zeke Nnaji with less than two minutes to go in the fourth. He would sink the three, and get a bit of a home crowd reaction from Ball Arena.
DaRon Holmes Reacts to First NBA Points
After missing his first official year in the league due to a torn Achilles, it comes as a long-awaited moment for the young forward that can finally be checked off his list of NBA accomplishments early into the new season.
And when asked about the bucket post-game, Holmes was ultimately feeling grateful over anything.
"It felt great," Holmes said in an interview with Altitude Sports. "It was a lot of work, the whole story about last year, with the Achilles, so it's been a lot of preparation. So I'm just so very grateful to be here."
It would be his only shot of the night in three minutes of play, but finished shooting 100% from the field in the process.
Holmes is just getting his feet wet in his first year pro following a devastating Achillies injury, so it's not a shock to see the rookie taking his time to get acclimated to a consistent role.
For Holmes, he's still feeling comfortable with where he's at so far, taking it one day at a time.
"I'm getting back to it. It's just one of those things where it just takes time. Right now, I still feel comfortable and I'm getting back to it. So, I'm just glad I did what I did."
During his first year in the mix for Denver, the expectation will be that Holmes will spend time with both the main roster and in the G League as he adjusts to a full-time role in the Nuggets rotation.
But in his first minutes on the floor vs. the Suns, he made sure to get on the board for what should be his first points of many across a long and productive career.
