Bruce Brown Reflects on First Home Game Back with Nuggets
In the Denver Nuggets' home opener against the Phoenix Suns that wound up being a big first win of the new year, 11-133, it also marked the first game back in Ball Arena for Bruce Brown Jr. since coming back aboard the roster from this offseason.
And it wound up being a pretty productive day on Brown's behalf–– he had 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes of play, and of course, got the Nuggets on the board for the first of many wins across a fresh regular season.
Following Brown's first game back in the building, he described it as a crazy experience.
"That was crazy. I've been talking about the last 20 minutes [of the game], they [the fans] are loud as s***," Brown said post-game. "It felt great. Obviously I'm back at home. Love being in a Nuggets uniform and being in Denver."
Bruce Brown Loves Being Back in Front of Denver Crowd
It would be the Nuggets' backcourt that did the most damage throughout the way in Denver, as both Jamal Murray and Christian Braun rattled off two 20-plus-point performances, with Murray leading the way with 23 of their 133-point barrage.
But following the game, Brown was a bit critical of how the Nuggets performed on the other side of the floor, which has taken on some new adjustments led by head coach David Adelman and assistant coach Jared Dudley since the veteran guard has left and returned to Denver, and one that Brown labeled a "work in progress."
"It's a work in progress. It's new for everyone," Brown said of the Nuggets' defense. "New system [from] what these guys have been playing in the past how many years. So, we have some cleaning up to do."
Still, the Nuggets weren't totally lacking on that end of the floor. They forced 19 turnovers against the Suns while limiting them to less than 50% from the field and 40% from three.
For a championship-caliber defense, though, the veteran guard is hungry to see more, and as this new unit gets continuously adjusted to new rotations and scheme adjustments in the coming weeks, those strides will have tons of time to come together.
Denver's next contest will be on the road against a tough Minnesota Timberwolves group led by Anthony Edwards, but Brown will get a taste of the home crowd soon after in their next game back vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.
