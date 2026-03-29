Nuggets Quietly Put Together One of NBA’s Longest Playoff Streaks

As long as all holds to form in the final two weeks of the regular season, the Denver Nuggets are trending towards becoming one of the NBA's most reliable bets to make the playoffs in recent history when stacked up to the rest of the league.

The Nuggets still need to officially cement their ticket to the playoffs for this season in the final few games of the year, but if they do, they'll have the second-longest streak in the NBA for teams to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons with eight, second to only the Boston Celtics (12).

With the Bucks eliminated from the playoffs, the Nuggets now have the 2nd longest active playoff streak in the NBA.



- Celtics 11 seasons (2015-25)

- Nuggets 7 seasons (2019-25) — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 29, 2026

With the Milwaukee Bucks now officially being eliminated from the postseason picture following their loss to the San Antonio Spurs, their nine-year playoff streak will officially come to a close, and thus move the Nuggets up to the second-longest stretch in the NBA.

There's no telling how long the Celtics' dominance will last for their standing to remain atop the list of the league's longest streaks, yet for Denver to sit right behind them is an accomplishment in itself.

Nuggets Hold Second-Longest Playoff Streak in NBA

Since Jokic has broken out onto the scene as the star he's known as today, it's allowed the Nuggets to vault their way into the playoff conversation every season he's on the floor––even if it may be in a setting like the tough Western Conference that Denver's been battling nearly every one of those eight seasons.

This season is no different for the Nuggets. With a three-game difference sitting between third and sixth place in the conference, it's bound to be a tight, competitive race to finalize their seeding in this year's playoffs to close out the year.

After an up-and-down start to the year filled with injury and inconsistency, Denver's been able to get hot at the right time with a five-game winning streak.

But with two matchups to go against the San Antonio Spurs and one against the reigning champion OKC Thunder on the horizon to close out the month of April, they'll have to keep that up against a couple of the best talents in the league to secure their spot as a top-four seed in the final weeks of the season.

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But as long as they avoid a seventh-seed finish and the Play-In Tournament with it (an extremely unlikely outcome), they'll be able to extend their lengthy playoff streak for yet another season; one that doesn't appear to be meeting its end anytime soon, for as long as Jokic is in town, and for as long as Jamal Murray is playing at an All-NBA level like he is this season.

However, the goal is clear for the Nuggets and this roster headed into the playoffs: they aren't here to just be in the tournament; they're ready to do what it takes to come away with another title to add to the trophy case.