Three Takeaways From Nuggets' Huge Win vs. Celtics

The Denver Nuggets have been dealing with some significant injury woes, and they had to face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night without Nikola Jokic, Cam Johnson, and Jonas Valanciunas on the floor. Still, though, Denver managed to end their seven-game road trip with a huge win.

The Nuggets are walking out of Boston with a 114-110 win, backed by a commanding 35-point fourth quarter to seal the deal. Here are a few key takeaways for the Nuggets from Wednesday's win over the Celtics:

Peyton Watson's breakout season continues

When Jokic went down with an injury, everyone expected Jamal Murray to step up in his absence. However, the biggest riser since the injury has been fourth-year wing Peyton Watson.

Watson finished Wednesday's win with 30 points, six rebounds, and two blocks on efficient 10-15 shooting from the field and 6-7 from three-point range. Watson has been huge for Denver, and his performance on Wednesday night was another example of the star he can potentially grow into.

In five games since Jokic's injury, Watson is now averaging 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, shooting 51.8% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range. Watson has scored 20+ points in every game without Jokic, being a reliable second option to Murray in such games.

5th straight 20+ point game for Peyton Watson!



Tight game on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/zvplitaNZw — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2026

Unfortunately, as Watson continues to improve, the cloudier his future in Denver becomes. The Nuggets and Watson could not agree to a contract extension over the offseason, setting the 23-year-old up to hit restricted free agency next summer. Sure, that means that the Nuggets will be able to match any deal that is offered to Watson in free agency, but the Nuggets might not have the money to do so.

Yet another injury

The Nuggets got a handful of key players back in action against the Celtics after they missed Denver's previous outing, including Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun, but the team suffered another key injury in Boston.

Nuggets forward Spencer Jones left Wednesday's game after just nine minutes with left foot soreness.

Injury Update: Spencer Jones is questionable to return to the game with Left Foot Soreness — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 8, 2026

Jones finished his night with two points and three rebounds, and the Nuggets are simply hoping that he does not have to miss any more time. During Gordon's extended absence, Jones filled in for him in the starting lineup and made a huge impact, despite being on a two-way contract.

Sure, with Gordon back from injury, Jones' injury should sting less, but it is just crushing how much the Nuggets have to deal with these key injuries. The Nuggets have managed to stay afloat without a few key players, but they cannot afford too many other injuries while Jokic is sidelined.

Nuggets win in Boston, lose road trip

The Nuggets started the season by winning 12 of their first 14 road games, but have not been as successful away from home ever since. They finished this seven-game road trip with an underwhelming 3-4 record, and are certainly fortunate to have pulled out a much-needed win in Boston on Wednesday.

It is unfortunate that the Nuggets do not have the same road magic that they did to start the season, but at the same time, it is hard to gauge this road trip with how many injuries they were dealing with. Most notably, Jokic missed the last five games of the road trip, but the team still started just 0-2 with him on the floor.

All in all, finishing the road trip with even three losses seems like a blessing considering everything this Nuggets team dealt with. Regardless, the Nuggets are likely ready to head home for two consecutive games in Ball Arena before having to hit the road again.

More Denver Nuggets Content