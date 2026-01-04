Nuggets Provide New Update on Aaron Gordon, Braun for Nets Game

The Denver Nuggets are looking more and more likely to get Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun back in the lineup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Leading up to tip-off during Denver's road matchup against the Nets, according to Katy Winge of Altitude TV, Nuggets head coach David Adelman says that he expects both Gordon and Braun to return against the Nets, with things looking positive, but will see how they perform in the shootaround before making any final decision on their game-time status.

David Adelman said he’s hoping both Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon can play today. Said yesterday was a good day and things are looking positive. Nothing official yet, they’ll go through their pregame warmup and decide. — Katy Winge (@katywinge) January 4, 2026

If able to return against the Nets, it'll be the Nuggets' first game with both Braun and Gordon in their lineup since November 12th, as both have been sidelined with their respective long-term injuries, and will be a major boost for Denver's injury-riddled rotation.

The Nuggets' most recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers left them without four of their five usual starters in the lineup, along with their backup center Jonas Valanciunas due to injury. That also includes three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, sidelined with a hyperextended knee, which will leave him out for most of January.

However, Gordon and Braun would provide two big additions to the Nuggets rotation, and perhaps provide a bit of normalcy to Denver's lineup that's been beaten up more than any roster in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon has been out with a hamstring strain dating back to Denver's November 21st game against the Houston Rockets, when he went down early in the first half with the injury that would leave him forced out until now being elevated to questionable against the Nets.

Gordon had been putting together one of the better campaigns of his career when healthy this season, averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting an efficient 53.2% from the field and 44.4% from three.

As for Braun, he's been in Denver dating back to their November 12th game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers after suffering from an ankle sprain, leaving him to have just played 11 regular-season games, averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists a night, shooting 49.5% from the field and 21.4% from three.

It's not a 100% guarantee, but all signs seem to point towards the Nuggets having both Gordon and Braun next to Jamal Murray in the starting five, hoping to get back on the right track with a win against the 10-win Nets.

