Nuggets Forward Has LinkedIn Post Go Viral After Upset vs. 76ers

The Denver Nuggets pulled off the impossible, kicking the week off on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers to come away with a 125-124 overtime win without all five of their typical starters in the mix, and having just nine total players in the rotation throughout the 50-plus minutes of action.

Denver went into the night as double-digit underdogs without much hope of piecing together a road victory against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but alas, they did it anyways. The Nuggets had six players scoring in double figures, three names in the rotation forced into 40 minutes of action, and even against the star talent Philadelphia rolled out, they did whatever it took for possibly their most impressive win of the season thus far.

Such a heroic win from the Nuggets even got their standout two-way forward, Spencer Jones, to drop a post on his LinkedIn account– of all social media platforms– about the events that transpired in Philadelphia, making it clear that this was one of the most memorable games he's been a part of.

"Some games you'll remember for the rest of your life.

On paper, this one didn't make sense.

Shorthanded by seven players.

No starters available. With lineup made up almost entirely of guys who began their

careers in the G League. We were on the road against a top team in the Eastern

Conference with multiple NBA stars. Everything about it was unlikely, including my defensive

matchup against a near 300-pound center.

But nights like this remind you what teams are really built on.

Effort carries. Belief compounds. And when everyone commits to the same goal, logic stops

mattering. One of the most improbable wins, I've been apart of. And we did

it in OT.

Love this team!"

Spencer Jones talked about being active on LinkedIn on Cam Johnson’s podcast recently.



Here is Spencer’s post after the improbable Nuggets win last night: pic.twitter.com/ZMWNn2tXwD — Katy Winge (@katywinge) January 6, 2026

Spencer Jones Goes Viral for LinkedIn Post

Jones has been vocal in the past about his unorthodox usage of his LinkedIn account compared to the typical NBA player. Rather than take to Instagram or Twitter like most athletes would in the modern day and age, the Nuggets' defensive standout keeps things professional.

Instead, he goes to the business networking app to dive into what's happening during his time in the league––and for this one against the 76ers, his impact was nothing short of substantial.

During Jones' 43 minutes on the floor, he put together a solid 10 points combined with four rebounds and three assists, also logging two steals and a block throughout the night as one of the Nuggets' most important and versatile defenders available on the floor.

Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jones has started to carve himself a consistent role in the Nuggets' rotation since being elevated into being a starter on the wing while Denver suffered their recent injuries, and throughout that time, he's made it all but certain he'll be inked to a traditional NBA contract in no time.

In 32 games, Jones' averages are now up to 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists a night while shooting 54.1% from the field, 42.1% from three, and logging just over 22 minutes a night— major jumps from his averages of last season when he had just over six minutes of PT per game.

Now, Jones will have some added fan favoritism in the fold for as long as he keeps things up to date on his LinkedIn. And based on his recent share of minutes in the rotation, he'll have plenty to post about for his time on the floor with the Nuggets for the foreseeable future.

More Denver Nuggets Content