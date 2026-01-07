Nuggets Provide Status Update on Aaron Gordon, Braun vs. Celtics

It looks like the Denver Nuggets will be rolling out both of their recently-injured starters for their road matchup against the Boston Celtics.

According to Nuggets head coach David Adelman, all four of their players listed as probable for the action against the Celtics— Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Tim Hardaway Jr.— will all suit up in Boston after their status had previously been up in the air.

David Adelman said it will be the same minute restrictions for both Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun as the Brooklyn game. — Katy Winge (@katywinge) January 7, 2026

Both Braun and Gordon, who have missed the most time with their multi-week injuries, will both be on a minutes restriction, with the latter likely coming off the bench for a second straight game, similarly to how he did against the Brooklyn Nets for a first game back after nearly two months off.

Now, for their final game of an extended road trip away from home, the Nuggets will have some much-needed reinforcements in their rotation, which comes one game following their win vs. the Philadelphia 76ers where they had just nine players available to play in their rotation.

Nuggets Getting Much Healthier for Matchup vs. Celtics

The Nuggets still won't be without some notable absences. Three-time MVP big man Nikola Jokic remains stuck to the side with his lingering knee injury, as does Cam Johnson with his respective knee injury, while Jonas Valanciunas is also sidelined with a calf strain.

Yet, having three rotational wings back in the mix, along with Jamal Murray after one game missed with an ankle injury, is a major boost for the Nuggets' lineup, which comes at an opportune time as they take on the Celtics at TD Garden––who have won their last four games and eight of their past 10.

Aaron Gordon, when healthy, has been playing some of the best basketball of his NBA career. He's averaging nearly 19 points a game paired with 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists, also shooting an efficient 53.3% from the field and a 43.1% clip from three.

Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Christian Braun has also been a productive piece in the mix, though he has been forced out for all but one game since the middle of November with an ankle sprain. In 12 appearances, he's averaged 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists a night while playing just under 30 minutes per game.

Having both of those starters back, even if one is coming off the bench for the meantime, brings some much-needed energy on both ends of the floor, and if playing with the right energy, could come up big against a tough opponent in Boston.

Per usual, it won't be simple to walk into the Garden against the Celtics— currently the two-seed in the East— and come away with a win as the road underdog. Yet, that's the challenge the Nuggets are faced with this week, hoping to extend to a two-game win streak after the inspiring events that took place in Philadelphia.

More Denver Nuggets Content