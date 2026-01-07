Nuggets Announce Four Hopeful Updates on Injury Report vs. Celtics

After losing four of their previous five games, the Denver Nuggets snapped their cold streak with a huge road win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only did Denver pull off a clutch overtime win, but they did it while playing without all five starters and two key reserves.

Now, the Nuggets are heading into a matchup with the Boston Celtics to cap off a seven-game road trip on Wednesday. The Nuggets are just 2-4 so far on this road trip, but injuries have taken a serious toll on this team. Most notably, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic went down with a knee hyperextension in the second game of the road trip, but they are dealing with a handful of other significant injuries.

Nuggets' injury report vs. Celtics

Coming off a game where they ruled out seven players in their rotation, the Nuggets are certainly looking to get some of their players back on the floor for Wednesday's matchup in Boston. Luckily, things are shifting in their favor. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Christian Braun - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring strain)

Tim Hardaway Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (illness management)

Jamal Murray - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Nikola Jokic - OUT (left knee bone bruise)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Jonas Valanciunas - OUT (right calf strain)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

It seemed like a miracle that the Nuggets were able to pull off a win in Philadelphia on Monday, considering they were on the second night of a back-to-back, playing without all five starters and two bench players, and had all three two-way players suit up. While that was quite the story for Denver, it is unlikely to happen again, as the Nuggets are certainly hoping they can get these guys back on the floor in Boston.

Murray, Gordon, Braun, and Hardaway Jr. all suited up for Denver's loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday before missing the next game, and it seemed like their absence was a mere precaution on the second night of a back-to-back. We should expect to see them all back in action on Wednesday.

Celtics' injury report vs. Nuggets

The Celtics have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season, as many were already counting them out for the year after Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles. The Celtics are 23-12 through the first 35 games of the season, sitting in second place in the East. To make things easier, outside of Tatum, the Celtics have had favorable injury luck as well. Boston's full injury report:

Jayson Tatum - OUT (right Achilles repair)

Josh Minott - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Luckily for the Celtics, Jaylen Brown has taken his game to the next level with Tatum sidelined. As his superstar teammate recovers from the long-term injury, Brown has put together an All-NBA First Team campaign, averaging 29.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 50.1% from the field.

Jaylen Brown says that nobody gets it done on both ends like him.

Wednesday's matchup between the Nuggets and Celtics would typically be must-watch TV, and while it will not be the same with Jokic and Tatum sidelined, this should still be a great meeting between two of the league's premier teams.

The Nuggets and Celtics are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. MT in Boston on Wednesday.

