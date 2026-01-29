Nuggets Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, it is time to start thinking about what moves the Denver Nuggets could make to shake things up. While the Nuggets have not been involved in many trade rumors leading up to the deadline, there are a couple of areas for them to focus on.

At the deadline, the Nuggets will certainly be looking to shave some money, but if they want to upgrade any position on the roster, they could look to bring in a backup point guard. However, it is worth noting that the Nuggets do not have the financial flexibility or assets to make a big splash, so we should not expect any stars to land in Denver on February 5.

Here are seven potential trade candidates to keep an eye on for the Nuggets, ranked by fit, cost, and urgency.

1. Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls

Nov 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at the United Center. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Arguably, the most ideal player for the Nuggets on this list is Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. Dosunmu is on an expiring contract, making $7.5 million this season, and his two-way skillset could fit snug into Denver's lineup.

The 26-year-old guard is an impressive perimeter defender with some great offensive tools. This season, he is shooting 44.5% from three-point range. As a backup combo guard, Dosunmu could be the piece to help solidify Denver's title chances, although the problem is how much the Bulls are asking for him. Not only that, but how much would the Nuggets be willing to give up to ultimately not re-sign Dosunmu in the offseason?

There are certainly questions around a trade here, but Dosunmu would be an ideal fit for Denver with no long-term money attached.

2. Keon Ellis, Kings

Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis is one of the most sought-after players on the market at this year's deadline, and the Nuggets would be silly not to get involved. While the Kings could be looking for a first-round pick in return, which the Nuggets do not have available to trade, they can still call to see if they have a viable offer.

Ellis, 26, is owed just $2.3 million this season before hitting free agency in the offseason after the Kings failed to agree to an extension for him. With his expiring contract, Ellis is perfect for a contender like the Nuggets, who could use a 3-and-D guard of his caliber.

While Ellis' stats this season are misleading because of Sacramento's poor decision-making, his potential was on full display last season when he averaged 8.3 points and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 43.3% from three-point range. While this is not necessarily a positional need for the Nuggets, Ellis is the type of high-impact player who can find a spot on any competitive team.

3. Kevin Porter Jr., Bucks

Dec 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) starts to celebrate a Milwaukee Bucks win over the Detroit Pistons 113-109 at Fiserv Forum. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

With Giannis Antetokounmpo likely on his way out, the Milwaukee Bucks could be looking to blow it up completely. Kevin Porter Jr. has been one of their best players this season, averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game, but he could be on the move.

For a Nuggets team potentially looking for a cheap backup point guard, Porter Jr. could be a top option. The 25-year-old combo guard has proven that he can lead an offense this season, and while it remains uncertain how he would do in a backup role, the Nuggets could be willing to experiment with him.

Porter Jr. is owed $5.1 million this season with a $5.4 million player option for next season. There is no telling what the Bucks want in return for Porter Jr., but it would be surprising if they are not shopping him at the deadline. Porter Jr. has the tools that the Nuggets are likely looking for in a backup guard, but his player option for next season could deter them.

4. Jose Alvarado, Pelicans

Jan 25, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) sets up to shoot in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Jose Alvarado has earned a reputation as a pesky defender, but many feel like his talent is being wasted with the New Orleans Pelicans. Now that the struggling franchise is looking to make some changes at the deadline, Alvarado has emerged as a top trade target.

The 27-year-old point guard is on the first season of a two-year, $9 million contract with a second-year player option worth $4.5 million. At that price, Alvarado could be a great get for the Nuggets, especially as they address their need for a backup ball-handler.

While Alvarado is not a huge impact player, due to his smaller frame and limitations on offense, his playmaking and irritating defense make him an intriguing player who could make some plays on a contender like the Nuggets. However, his injury history could play a factor.

5. GG Jackson II, Grizzlies

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) dribbles as Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If the Memphis Grizzlies want to look at a different route than just acquiring a backup guard, then taking a chance on a young, cheap wing could suffice. GG Jackson, 21, would immediately become Denver's youngest player, despite being a three-year veteran. Injuries have plagued the Nuggets' frontcourt, and adding some young depth could be a good move.

Jackson is still on his rookie deal, being owed $2.2 million this season with a $2.4 million team option next season. Having control over his future could also be a huge plus for the Nuggets, especially at such a low price. Of course, though, his impact and injury history remain questions.

Jackson has struggled to make his mark in Memphis, and it does not help that he has not been able to stay healthy. Taking a swing on Jackson would be betting that he can stay healthy, as well as develop into a viable rotational player on a playoff team. Despite the low cost, it would be a risk for Denver, and one that they might not consider.

6. Devin Carter, Kings

Mar 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A trade for Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter is certainly the most low-cost trade candidate on this list, although there are still some questions. While the 23-year-old guard went into his rookie year last season with some high potential, the Kings have completely butchered his development.

As a pesky defender with some impressive offensive tools, Carter still has the potential to be a difference-maker in this league, and still on his rookie contract, it could be worth it for the Nuggets to take that chance on him. This Nuggets team could use some guard depth, but the biggest problem is that this might not save as much money as they would like.

While the idea of taking a chance on Carter is not bad, he is owed $4.9 million this season and $5.2 million next season, with a $7.4 million team option for 2027-28. If the Nuggets are going to pay a player over $5 million next season, they would certainly want to know that the player can make a difference. Carter is likely too unproven for Denver, although his trade cost has never been lower, which could make it their time to take a chance on him.

7. Chris Paul, Clippers

Nov 29, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In early December, the L.A. Clippers announced that they were parting ways with the legendary Chris Paul. Nearly two months later, Paul remains on the Clippers' payroll, but is not actively with the team. What's next for the future Hall of Famer?

For a Nuggets team that could use a reliable ball-handler and playmaker off the bench, it could be worth taking a look at Paul. The 40-year-old is on a one-year veteran's minimum deal, although it is uncertain what it would take to acquire him. Many would expect the Clippers to buy him out or release him so that he can choose his next home, but that has not happened yet.

If Paul still plans on playing basketball at this stage of his career and wants to compete for his first career championship, the Nuggets would be a good destination. While he likely does not want to move away from his home in Los Angeles, heading to Denver for a few months could be a good way to end his career, especially if it results in his first ring.

Realistically, though, Paul would not be a high-impact player for the Nuggets if he even cracks the rotation. In theory, it would be great to have Paul on the roster, even just in a leadership role, but he would not make much of a difference for this team.

