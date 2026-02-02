Every Nuggets Trade Deadline Deal of the Past Five Seasons

Throughout the past five NBA trade deadlines, the Denver Nuggets have made a total of four deals, an average of less than one per deadline, and showing that this front office has been a bit more conservative than most around this time of year compared to most.

But how exactly have those deals panned out for the Nuggets in recent memory? When those opportunities to take a swing arise, has Denver walked away feeling satisfied from those deals, or has it led to more feelings of regret than anything?

Let's take a step back to unravel the past five trade deadlines for the Nuggets to see just how well they've cashed in for.

2025 & 2024: Zero Deadline Trades

The past two trade deadlines, the Nuggets have remained quiet, making zero moves to shake up their roster, opting to roll with most of the same components of their championship-winning squad from 2023.

Could that mean this season's deadline will look similar to the past couple of years? On the surface, it appears something could get done season as opposed to how events have turned out in both 2025 and 2024, considering the Nuggets will likely want to evade the luxury tax that they sit less than $500,000 above. Yet, only time will tell which direction this front office turns later this week.

2023: Nuggets Land Thomas Bryant Four-Team Trade

Apr 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Thomas Bryant (13) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The last time the Nuggets pulled off a deal at the trade deadline was in 2023 when Denver joined forces with the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and the Orlando Magic in order to acquire Thomas Bryant.

Among the moving pieces the Nuggets would be involved in, Bryant would join Denver in exchange for Davon Reed, who went to the Lakers, and a 2024 second-rounder that went to Orlando

The move was done with the logic of supplying Nikola Jokic with a serviceable backup big man that can contribute in minutes he's not on the floor. And while Bryant's fit didn't pan out for more than 20 total games in the regular season and postseason, it would inevitably end up with Denver winning the NBA Finals at the end of the year.

Ultimately, the deal turned out to be more of a non-factor than anything for Denver. But with a championship to show for it, consider the move a win for the Nuggets.

2022: Bryn Forbes Joins Denver in Three-Team Deal

Mar 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bryn Forbes (6) warms up up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another minor, multi-team deal made from the Nuggets at the deadline, Bryn Forbes would be a deadline acquisition for Denver back in 2022 with the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

In all, the Nuggets would send the Celtics Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier, the Spurs would land Juancho Hernangomez, a future second rounder, and cash considerations, while Denver would pick up Forbes.

Forbes was a veteran wing shooter that was shooting over 40% from three in his time with San Antonio, and had even won the 2021 championship as a part of the Milwaukee Bucks, leading to Denver making a notable investment in him in the middle of the season.

However, like Thomas Bryant, Forbes' fit in Denver wouldn't last too long either. He played 40 combined games with Denver between the regular season and playoffs, averaged 8.6 points on 41% shooting from three, then signed to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason before being arrested in 2023 to never play in an NBA game again.

Safe to say that's another deadline move that, while a worthwhile gamble to make, didn't pan out too well in favor of the Nuggets.

2021: Nuggets Make Pair of Moves for Aaron Gordon, Javale McGee

Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A notably positive trade deadline for the Nuggets came during 2021, when the Nuggets made two moves to shake up their rotation in the form of their Aaron Gordon trade with the Orlando Magic, along with landing JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In Denver's deal to pick up Gordon from Orlando, they shipped out Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, and future first-round picks to land the man now known as Mr. Nugget––making for a deal that this front office wouldn't bat an eye at if they had a chance to do it again.

Gordon's gone on to play six seasons and nearly 300 games in a Nuggets uniform, was a key part of Denver's historic 2023 championship roster, and if all holds to form, will likely have his jersey in the rafters at Ball Arena by the end of his career as a true franchise fixture on and off the floor.

Their second deal for McGee wasn't quite as peachy of an outcome, considering they acquired the veteran big from the Cavaliers in exchange for a pair of seconds and none other than Isaiah Hartenstein, who's since developed into one of the better defensive centers in the NBA on the OKC Thunder, having been a part of their 2025 title run starting next to Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt.

As for McGee, he would go on to play 13 games with the Nuggets that season, and would then sign with the Phoenix Suns and play three more years before his career would inevitably come to a close.

Compared to the deal for Gordon, it's a night-and-day difference, but still a deadline that the Nuggets certainly walk away from still labeling as a success.

