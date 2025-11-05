Examining if Nuggets Missed the Boat on Russell Westbrook
In the 2024 NBA offseason, veteran point guard Russell Westbrook chose to sign a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets in hopes of competing for a championship while giving his new team some much-needed guard depth.
In his debut season in Denver, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with 44.9/32.2/66.1 shooting splits. Of course, Westbrook was not as consistent as the Nuggets would have liked, but he was surprisingly impactful.
However, after one year in Denver and a pending player option for the 2025-26 season, Westbrook shockingly left Denver to enter unrestricted free agency and ultimately signed with the Sacramento Kings. For the first time since leaving in the offseason, Westbrook returned to Denver on Monday and made it clear that it was not his choice to enter free agency.
"The truth is that they didn't want me back," Westbrook said. "...Not up to me. They didn't want me, that's okay. Somebody else do. They told me not to [pick up the player option]. I don’t go anywhere I’m not wanted. I don't need to."
Westbrook was beloved in his one year as a Nugget, as the franchise even showed a tribute video in his return to Ball Arena on Monday. And, to make a statement, Westbrook had his best game of the season against his former team.
Are the Nuggets regretting their decision?
In Monday's "revenge game" against the Nuggets, Westbrook dropped 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 10-17 shooting from the field and 3-6 from three-point range. Westbrook put up vintage-Russ numbers against the Nuggets, and his comments after the game about Denver not wanting him back certainly made fans think about the franchise's decision.
Westbrook carved himself a very valuable role in Denver last season, being a facilitator and high-intensity defensive presence, which really helped out the entire team. Of course, his playmaking took some pressure off Nikola Jokic, and the superstar center expressed his gratitude toward his former teammate after Monday's game.
Sure, the Nuggets made some strong moves to try to replace Westbrook's output this offseason, especially by bringing back Bruce Brown, but having that future Hall of Fame point guard off the bench would still be great.
Through six games this season, the Nuggets have primarily run a nine-man rotation with Brown serving as the team's backup point guard, but there is some doubt about whether or not he properly fills that role.
Denver's backcourt depth will be tested if Jamal Murray ever has to miss a game, to which they certainly would wish Westbrook were available to fill in, but even after his strong performance on Monday, there is no indication that Denver is seriously regretting their decision to let Westbrook walk.
So, yes, Westbrook would be a great player to have for his presence on both sides of the ball, as well as in the locker room and on the bench. However, Denver made all the right moves this offseason, so they likely will not miss Westbrook unless they catch a serious injury bug and wish they had a reliable backup point guard.
