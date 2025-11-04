Nikola Jokic Backs Nuggets' Cam Johnson Amid Early Struggles
The Denver Nuggets' big addition from this offseason, Cam Johnson, hasn't quite gotten off to a hot start during his first few games with his new squad.
In six games, the Nuggets' new forward has averaged 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per night on 40% shooting from the field and 25% from beyond the arc. In their most recent matchup vs. the Sacramento Kings, he had 10 points on the night, but shot an 0-5 clip from three-point range.
Not ideal for a 3&D specialist on the wing like Johnson. However, while his initial sample size hasn't been pretty, his superstar big man, Nikola Jokic, still has a ton of confidence in what he can do moving forward.
"He doesn’t want to mess it up, you know?" Jokic said of Johnson after Denver's win vs. the Kings. "Maybe he overthinks sometimes…but that’s fine. I think that’s normal. He’s a smart player. He’s going to figure it out."
Nikola Jokic Confident Cam Johnson Can Turn Things Around
No alarms being sounded on Jokic's part, who's holding onto the belief that his veteran forward on the wing will put the pieces together sooner rather than later, as most shooters often do.
Jokic's comments mimic a similar viewpoint that head coach David Adelman had following the Nuggets' most recent outing against Sacramento. While the three-ball hasn't fallen, he's done the right things and taken the right shots, and eventually things are bound to turn around.
"The shots that he's missing are shots that I hope he shoots over and over and over," Adelman said after the Nuggets' win vs. the Kings. "They're great shots."
In the process of those ups and downs from their new addition, Denver's been able to rattle off a 4-2 record thanks to the performance of those surrounding him. But on Johnson's behalf, so far, it's remained quiet.
Johnson's coming off a career year with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged his best mark in points per game and field goal percentage. The talent is clearly there, as he proved in a dysfunctional situation in Brooklyn, but on a new squad with fresh surroundings, that adjustment to get back to peak form could take a little extra time to come to form.
For Jokic and the rest of those in the building for Denver, they seem to have no worries about what lies ahead for their new two-way wing.
