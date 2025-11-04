David Adelman Addresses Cam Johnson's Shooting Woes for Nuggets
The first few games of Cam Johnson's time with the Denver Nuggets haven't quite panned out as expected.
Through six games on the season, Johnson has started off his tenure in the Mile High struggling on the offensive end— averaging just 8.5 points on 40.0% shooting from the field, and a collective 25.0% from three.
During his most recent showing vs. the Sacramento Kings, Johnson fell flat with a 0-5 clip from three-point range to pair with his 10-point performance, paired with three rebounds and two assists.
A far from ideal night on paper for Johnson, and a performance offensively that somewhat mimics what we've seen from the Nuggets' new acquisition through the initial portion of the season. However, for head coach David Adelman, he's not panicking one bit about the shots not falling just yet.
"The shots that he's missing are shots that I hope he shoots over and over and over," Adelman said post-game. "They're great shots."
"The guys were really unselfish tonight. I thought everybody got off the ball. The majority of the time at the right time. And if you do that, you can get great shots like Cam got, like Bruce [Brown] got in the corner, like Aaron [Gordon] got early."
David Adelman Remains Confident in Cam Johnson's Shooting
Even while on Johnson's behalf, it remained a bit quiet offensively, the Nuggets still had an explosive 130-point showing with three players scoring over 20 points and above, led by the star power of Nikola Jokic with his 34 points, which turns out to be his highest mark of the season thus far.
That's why, for Adelman, even if Johnson's shot isn't falling immediately, there's no reason to be up in arms. Their free-flowing play style kept the ball moving throughout the night, and the necessary offensive production came around through other teammates on the floor.
"You know, if you can just make simple plays, which I thought late in the game we made things very not simple, but throughout the game we did. And if we do that, we're going to score a lot of points. It's just the way it is."
Soon enough, Johnson will get his due shine in this Nuggets offense, but for that shot to finally start connecting, that process might take a bit of extra patience.
