Jamal Murray Speaks Highly of Nuggets' Underrated Big Man
The Denver Nuggets, through their first segment of the 2025-26 NBA season, have gotten some solid contributions out of their newest backup center addition from this summer, Jonas Valanciunas.
Brought in via trade from the Sacramento Kings this summer, it hasn't taken long for Valanciunas to make his presence felt in the Nuggets lineup in a big way. He's sixth on the team in points, fifth in rebounds, and yet, has only received the ninth-most minutes in Denver's rotation, showing he's been both efficient and impactful in his limited reps.
That standout play only continued forward in Denver's latest NBA Cup win over the Warriors. Valanciunas finished with 16 points on 75.0% shooting from the field, paired with six rebounds and an assists en route to a 25-point victory.
After the game, such a night was enough to get Nuggets guard Jamal Murray to hand some considerable praise his way at the podium, crediting what he brings to the table both on the floor and in the locker room.
“He's really fun," Murray said of Valanciunas. "He keeps the energy light in the locker room. He's always joking around. He gets serious when he needs to."
" He doesn’t complain. He plays his role. He’s physical. He listens. He has good input, so it’s only up from here. I just think he's very solid, and a true professional at the game. Great teammate."
Nuggets Like What They Have in Jonas Valanciunas
Valanciunas has begun his first eight games with the Nuggets, acting as the quality backup big behind Nikola Jokic that Denver has been coveting for some time. In those eight games, he's averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while playing in just over 12 minutes a game.
A small share of the minutes in the grand scheme of four quarters, but it hasn't stopped Valanciunas from rattling off a positive first impression and being a complementary part of the Nuggets' 6-2 start.
For Denver's frontcourt specifically, his addition makes the job of Nikola Jokic just a tad easier with the size and rebounding he can bring, as their MVP big man can sit to catch his breath. It's an experiment that, so far, has proven to be a successful one.
But in the mind of Murray, Valanciunas also adds some value with how he operates as a teammate. A fun, entertaining guy that's been a tenured face in the league for a considerable time and clearly has generated solid respect from his peers.
If Valanciunas can keep his level of production sustainable as the season moves forward, it likely won't be the last time we hear his teammates talk highly about him either.
