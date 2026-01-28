Jonas Valanciunas Gives Injury Update After Nuggets' Loss to Pistons

With Nikola Jokic injured, the Denver Nuggets were reminded exactly why they traded for Jonas Valanciunas in the offseason. Having a reliable backup for Jokic is a game-changer for when the three-time MVP has to miss time, but there was one problem. The game after Jokic went down with a knee injury, Valanciunas got hurt.

The Nuggets went 11 straight games with Jokic and Valanciunas both out of the lineup, putting their frontcourt in jeopardy. While the Nuggets managed to win six of those 11 games, they were very happy to get Valanciunas back on the court. In two games back from injury, Valanciunas has combined for 32 points and 25 rebounds, making a huge difference for Denver.

However, he is still getting adjusted to missing three weeks with a calf strain. After Tuesday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, Valanciunas talked about how it felt physically to be back on the court.

"I missed some time, so I need to get into game shape. It's going to take a little bit of time, but I feel good just playing basketball. That's what I'm happy to do, so it was great to be with the guys and play basketball," Valanciunas said.

Valanciunas looks just fine

While Valanciunas said it will "take a little bit of time" to get back to himself, he looks just fine so far. In Tuesday's loss to the Pistons, Valanciunas erupted for a 16-point, 16-rebound game, showcasing exactly why the Nuggets brought him in. With Jokic likely sidelined for another week, they will desperately need him to be on the floor and playing like this.

Even if Valanciunas has any minute restrictions, which it does not seem after logging 30 minutes on Tuesday night, he is not letting it impact him or how he plays.

"That's a question for the doctors," Valanciunas said when asked if he has any restrictions. "They know better. I'm just there doing whatever I need to do. No matter how long I play, I just go in there and fight."

GREAT Jonas Valanciunas Game pic.twitter.com/PBdqQbCZ5h — Swipa (@SwipaCam) January 28, 2026

Of course, it is a shame that the Nuggets lost on Tuesday night, but having Valanciunas on the floor takes some pressure off of Jokic and his return. As Valanciunas gets more adjusted after a long absence, he will continue to be a huge difference-maker for the Nuggets, which gives Jokic more time to recover and get fully healthy, rather than rushing back into action.

Valanciunas said that rebounding, especially, is a main focus for him as he returns to the court, and it showed with seven offensive rebounds on Tuesday night and 16 total.

"It's my job," Valanciunas said about rebounding. "All of our jobs is to finish defense with a rebound. That's the last aspect of defense. We all did a pretty good job today."

Jokic is one of the NBA's best rebounders, so when both him and Valanciunas are sidelined, the Nuggets take a major hit in that department. With Valanciunas back, fans can see the huge difference he makes on the boards, and it is a main reason why the Nuggets are so much better with a true center on the court. The Nuggets out-rebounded the Pistons 49-41 on Tuesday, and while it resulted in a loss, it helped keep them in the game.

The Nuggets are undoubtedly hoping that Jokic can return sooner rather than later, but having a healthy Valanciunas to take his place certainly changes things.

