Lakers’ LeBron James Backs Jamal Murray’s All-Star Case

Denver Nuggets superstar center was named as an All-Star starter for the sixth consecutive year, and now fans are eagerly waiting to see if star guard Jamal Murray will be joining him on Team World on February 15th.

Murray has been having an incredible season, and many fans and his teammates have been vouching for him to earn his first career All-Star bid. After the Nuggets' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Murray also earned some All-Star support from legendary forward LeBron James.

"I've seen his numbers as of late because we scouted him today, and he's been playing exceptionally well. Shooting the ball at a high level, scoring at a high level. They've been able to stay afloat, they've won some big games without Jokic. I think he's an All-Star player for sure. Depending on his injuries or whatever the case may be, when he's on the floor, he's an All-Star point guard, an All-Star caliber player."

LeBron supports Murray's All-Star case

Murray has been recognized as one of the best players in the NBA to never be named an All-Star for years now, and it is about time for that conversation to end. Murray has proven himself as one of the top players in the league, especially since Jokic went down with an injury.

In nine games without Jokic, Murray is averaging 28.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 8.8 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field and 43.1% from three-point range. Even in their loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night, Murray finished with 28 points and 11 assists, continuing to do what he can to keep the Nuggets afloat.

However, it is not up to James, the fans, or Murray's teammates to decide if he will be an All-Star or not.

"That's for the coaches to decide. I think he's an All-Star, he's playing great basketball," James finished.

Murray certainly does not get enough respect around the league, although that is changing this season. This praise from James is certainly noteworthy, especially coming from such a legendary player and future Hall of Famer, although his status likely will not help Murray get into the All-Star Game.

Still, though, Murray is expected to get a bid. Murray was already playing well enough to start the season with some All-Star buzz, and his performance while Jokic has been sidelined has only helped his case. It would be very difficult to deny him a spot in the esteemed event, and at this point, it would shock many if he did not get in.

The All-Star reserves are expected to be announced next week, as fans will not have to wait too much longer to see if Murray will be making his way to Los Angeles to play alongside Jokic and against James in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

