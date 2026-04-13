Nikola Jokic Officially Makes Never-Before-Seen NBA History

Did Nikola Jokic just wrap up the greatest statistical season in NBA history? As the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs in their season finale on Sunday to finish in third place in the West with a 54-28 record, Jokic officially accomplished one of the greatest statistical feats the league has ever seen.

Jokic finished the 2025-26 regular season averaging 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game, officially becoming the first player in NBA history to lead the league in both rebounds and assists per game in the same season.

The first player in NBA HISTORY to lead the league in both RPG and APG.



Nikola Jokic is 1 of 1. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xIo2nnHfJ2 — theScore (@theScore) April 13, 2026

Not only did Jokic lead the league in rebounds and assists, but it was not even particularly close. New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns was second in the league in rebounds per game with 11.9, while Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was second in assists with 9.9 per game. Only two players averaged more than 8.5 assists per game, and Jokic was the only one to average over 10.

Jokic dominated this season, leading the league with 55 double-doubles and 34 triple-doubles, putting together one of the most statistically dominant years ever.

Greatest non-MVP season ever?

Even though Jokic became eligible for end-of-season awards like MVP and All-NBA by appearing in his 65th game on Sunday, he will likely not take home his fourth career MVP trophy. That's wild, right?

Jokic has become the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double in consecutive seasons. However, if he falls short of MVP this season, he will go MVP-less in both seasons that he has averaged a triple-double.

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It was one thing when the Nuggets fell to the sixth seed and were fighting to stay alive after Jokic came back from injury, but they ended the season on a dominant 12-game winning streak to move into third place in the West. Averaging a triple-double, leading the league in rebounds and assists, and having a top-three finish in the conference? That has all the makings of an MVP season, yet the award will likely go to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Of course, the Nuggets being the hottest team in the NBA to end the season and Jokic accomplishing this incredible feat could turn voters in his direction, but it is trending toward one of the best non-MVP seasons in league history.