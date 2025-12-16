Nikola Jokic Urges End to Alperen Sengun Comparisons

Amid the emergence in recent years of Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, a common comparison heard around his name has been that of the three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

It's an easy line to draw. Both are big men from overseas with a versatile offensive skillset, have an innate ability to facilitate at a high level for the center spot, and in their early years, have continued to get better and more refined to now reach the status of being one of the best centers in the NBA.

But even while the comparisons might be easy to make, Jokic, personally, wants to see them come to a halt, and rather the Rockets’ big man get his own shine that he deserves.

"I think people need to stop comparing us." Jokic said of Alperen Sengun after the Denver Nuggets' overtime win vs. Houston.I think he’s an amazing player by himself. I don't know what they're trying to do."

"I think he needs to be... recognized [for] who he is. He's definitely a talented player. He's really good in the pocket, he started shooting the mid-range a little bit more, and making it. And he's still young, so, I think he needs to be recognized as Alperen Sengun. Not like, whoever people are comparing him to."

Nikola Jokic Doesn't Want to Be Compared to Alperen Sengun

In Jokic and the Nuggets' latest battle vs. the Rockets and Sengun, it was a battle of the bigs that was as good as advertised, where both were able to stuff the stat sheet around the floor with triple doubles on each end, with both also leading their respective teams in scoring.

Jokic had 39 himself with 15 rebounds and 10 assists to chip in for his usual triple-double efforts, while Sengun was able to match that all-around dominance himself with 33 points on over 50% shooting from the field, with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center.

But, while the stat lines are similar, each is their own player, and this time around, it was Jokic able to get the best of a tough Rockets unit––closing out a narrow 128-125 overtime victory to end their four-game home skid, and keeps their placement atop the Western Conference as the second seed behind the OKC Thunder.

For the Nuggets, that's now 2-0 on the year against the Rockets for a statement victory, and another win in the books against whom many deem the closest counterpart to the unique superstar that Jokic is.

