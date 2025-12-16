Nuggets Guard to Return From 12-Game Injury Absence vs. Rockets

The Denver Nuggets have not had the best of injury luck recently, as they have notably been playing without Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon for nearly the past month. However, those have not been their only injury problems.

The Nuggets have been without backup guard Julian Strawther for the last 12 games, putting a further dent in their depth as they miss two starters and a key reserve. However, the team is finally getting things to go their way. A month after his last appearance, Strawther is set to return to action on Monday night against the Houston Rockets.

Nuggets get Strawther back

Nov 19, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"It looks that way," Nuggets head coach David Adelman said about Strawther potentially returning on Monday night.

Of course, Strawther being available does not mean he will play on Monday night, but having him back healthy is a great sign for the Nuggets.

Strawther's role has been significantly diminished this season after the team added guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown in the offseason. Still, the 23-year-old guard has shown plenty of promise over his three years in Denver to ensure he is capable of heating up on any given night.

This season, Strawther is averaging just 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game, shooting 36.7% from the field and an underwhelming 12.5% from three-point range. This is a huge downgrade from last season, when he averaged 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per game with 43.2/34.9/82.2 shooting splits.

Here’s Julian Strawther’s 21 pt, 5-9 from 3, “surreal experience” break out game for you. #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/SyuRu0CaV4 — will jones ⚒️ (@Will_d_jones) November 7, 2023

In nine appearances this season, Strawther has gone for 10+ points just once, when he dropped 12 on 5-10 shooting against the Indiana Pacers. That was also the only game this season where he logged 12+ minutes.

It is clear that the Nuggets have swayed away from Strawther this season, even making him a potential trade candidate leading up to February's deadline. However, when they are dealing with injuries to two starters, it is the perfect time for Strawther to step up and prove why he can still be valuable.

The Nuggets and Rockets are set to face off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Denver on Monday, and a potential big game from Strawther off the bench could certainly help them snap a four-game home losing streak.

