Predicting Nuggets' Starting Lineup After Christian Braun, Cam Johnson Injuries

After starting their 2025-26 season with a dominant 9-2 record, the Denver Nuggets have been dealt a couple of significant injury blows that could alter their short-term future.

For the near future, the Nuggets will be playing without Christian Braun, who is expected to miss the next six weeks with a sprained ankle, and Cam Johnson, who sustained a right biceps strain but has not been given a timetable to return.

While Johnson's injury is certainly not expected to be as lengthy as Braun's, the Nuggets have to prepare to be down two starters for at least one game, and possibly more. On Saturday, the Nuggets are facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but who will they turn to with Braun and Johnson ruled out?

The most likely starting lineup for the Nuggets with Braun and Johnson sidelined is Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic.

Why this is the ideal lineup

Of course, the Nuggets have some other options, primarily eyeing veteran guard Bruce Brown to fill in, but starting Watson and Hardaway Jr. on the wing is an ideal fit.

While Brown is the most obvious replacement for Braun, Watson gives them some extra length that will be missing with Johnson out as well. When Johnson returns to the lineup, the Nuggets could turn to Brown rather than Watson, but a combo of Watson and Hardaway Jr. makes far more sense than Brown and Hardaway Jr., although David Adelman could make the case for either choice.

Hardaway Jr. seems like a shoo-in for the starting small forward spot, largely due to how he has been playing to start his Nuggets tenure. Of course, with Johnson sidelined, the Nuggets will need a perimeter threat to fill in, and Hardaway Jr. has been one of their best perimeter players this season, shooting 46% from three-point range on 5.5 attempts per game.

The lineup of Murray, Watson, Hardaway Jr., Gordon, and Jokic has played just seven minutes together on the season, but they have a +56.3 rating per 100 possessions, which is the best mark of any lineup that has played at least six minutes together. Of course, that is a very small sample size, but this lineup has the potential to be just as effective as their typical starting group.

What about the new-look bench?

With Hardaway Jr. in the starting group, the Nuggets will need more from Julian Strawther in the second unit, and Adelman seems to praise the young wing every chance he gets. Putting Watson and Hardaway Jr. in the starting lineup gives Denver a second unit of Bruce Brown, Jalen Pickett, Julian Strawther, Spencer Jones, and Jonas Valanciunas.

Of course, this is far from their typical bench unit, which is usually one of the best in the NBA, but they still have some playmakers who can make a big difference on any given night.

These injuries undoubtedly hurt the Nuggets, but they have the talent on their roster to make sure they do not fall off too much with Braun and Johnson sidelined.

