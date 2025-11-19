Nikola Jokic Now Trails One Player on Nuggets’ All-Time Scoring List

Nikola Jokic has officially found his way to becoming the Denver Nuggets' second all-time leading scorer in franchise history.

After his typical box score dominance vs. the Chicago Bulls, albeit in a narrow Nuggets loss, Jokic posted a game-high 36 points along with 18 rebounds and 13 assists that would ultimately set him over Denver's previous second-leading scorer, Dan Issel.

Chasing the top spot pic.twitter.com/KB7xGC4HPo — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 18, 2025

Now, Jokic has totaled 16,590 points throughout his 11-year career with the Nuggets—effectively passing Issel's 16,589 over the decade that he played with Denver, and the only one sitting behind slot number one in the all-time rankings.

Jokic Sits Behind Alex English on Nuggets' All-Time Scoring List

Nov 17, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (25) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It'll take a bit of time for Jokic to catch up to that top spot, though. That's a title held by the one and only Alex English for nearly the past 40 years at 21,645 career points through the regular season and his 11 years played in Denver.

English was traded to Denver during the 1979-80 season and would go on to play the next decade with the Nuggets, having eight straight years of logging 2,000 or more points. Two of those seasons, (1982-83 and 1975-86), he ended up leading the league in total points with over 2,300 in both years..

So there's a bit of a way to go for Jokic to claim the crown of the Nuggets' all-time scoring champion, but if he is able to keep up his current level of dominance shown for what's been the past half-decade, there's no question he can accomplish that feat in due time.

In three of the past four seasons, Jokic has crossed that 2,000-point mark, with the 2022-23 campaign being his only blip on the radar.

And based on the way he's kicked off this season, there's no reason to believe Jokic can't add to that total once again this year. He's already had six games scoring over 30 points in less than a month through the season, one of those being his electric 55-point performance against the Los Angeles Clippers.

That won't be enough to reach the top slot on Denver's all-time list for this season, though. At his current pace, Jokic would need need about three more years of his dominant production to find his way into the number one scorer among Nuggets history.

So long as he stays in Denver, at age 31 and still in his prime, there's no reason to believe Jokic is going to slow down any time soon, though, keeping that premier feat of sitting atop the Nuggets mountain of scorers well within the range of possibilities for the three-time MVP down the line.

