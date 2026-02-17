Nuggets' Jamal Murray Sets New Personal Goal After First All-Star Game

For the first time in 16 years, the Denver Nuggets had two players represent the Mile High City in the All-Star Game, headlined by Jamal Murray making his first appearance in the esteemed event, while Nikola Jokic was there for the eighth straight year. Murray finally broke out of the conversation as the "best player in the NBA to never be an All-Star," but what's next for the star point guard?

Of course, the Nuggets as a team have their eyes set on a championship coming out of the All-Star break, but Murray has set a different personal goal. After making his first All-Star Game, Murray also wants to see his name on an All-NBA Team.

"Well, (the) championship is my motivation. Honestly, that’s the number one thing: getting everybody healthy and just playing at a high-level. I want to be an All-NBA type of player now that I’ve made All-Star. So, I think that’s my next near goal for the future. So, that means that I’m playing a whole season of great basketball. So if I can do that, then we’ll consider a strong season," Murray said (h/t TalkBasket).

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) competes in the three point contest during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Will Murray make an All-NBA Team this season?

While going into the season, Murray making All-NBA would seem a bit unlikely, but at the All-Star break, it would be surprising if he was not named among the 15 best players in the league.

This season, Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field, 42.5% from deep, and 88.7% from the free-throw line. Murray is 13th in the NBA in points per game, sixth in assists per game, and 16th in three-point percentage.

Murray has not only been having the best statistical season of his career by a mile, but his efficiency has been off the charts as well. While Murray likely will not reach the 50/40/90 club, he is impressively close.

With a handful of stars across the league already ineligible for end-of-season awards like All-NBA due to the 65-game threshold, Murray's path to this new personal goal certainly opens up. It is also worth noting that All-NBA teams are positionless now, so Murray is not competing directly with other guards, although some voters still treat it as such.

As long as they stay above the 65-game mark, there are about 12 players who would clearly get a spot over Murray. Will the Nuggets star secure one of those final three spots? Murray will ultimately be competing with stars like Kevin Durant, Jalen Johnson, Deni Avdija, James Harden, and Devin Booker for a spot on All-NBA Third Team.

With the season that Murray has had, especially what he did while Jokic was out for a month with a knee injury, he undoubtedly deserves a spot among the league's best. Of course, if he can close the season strong and the Nuggets stick around the top three of the Western Conference, he should secure his spot on All-NBA.

