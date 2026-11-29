The Denver Nuggets picked up a win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, and while they were still eliminated from NBA Cup contention, it was nice to see them move to 11-6 for the season. They have now won four of their last five, but they are making some interesting changes to the rotation that could impact their season outlook.

Julian Strawther made his season debut on Friday night after missing the first 15 games with a knee injury and posted five points, three rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes off the bench. With Strawther back in the mix and the Nuggets ready to find a new backup point guard with Tyus Jones struggling, Denver rolled with a new second-unit backcourt in Friday's game.

The new bench unit

In the win against the Jazz, the Nuggets had a primary bench unit of Ryan Nembhard, Julian Strawther, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones, and Marvin Bagley III, with Trevon Brazile logging four minutes and Tyus Jones spending the entire game on the bench.

Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Jazz 120-107 in NBA Cup Play.



Murray goes for 36 points, 12/20 FG, super efficient again



Jokic ended up 17-9-15 tonight, needed another REB for the 3D



Ignore the middle of this game and look at first/last starter +/- pic.twitter.com/6tWcQYvw4t — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) November 28, 2026

Brazile played four minutes at the end of the first quarter and sat the rest of the game, so we can assume the Nuggets will be trending toward keeping him and Tyus Jones out of the rotation if Nembhard and Strawther impress the coaching staff.

After their recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks, head coach David Adelman teased the idea of removing Jones from the rotation, especially in favor of Nembhard, but we will see how that works out in the long run. Regardless, it seems smart to at least give Nembhard a chance to prove himself in this position, especially considering that Jones has not impressed.

What about Brazile?

While we don't mind the backup point guard change, it is unfortunate to see Brazile potentially get cut from the rotation. The second-round rookie has been impressive to start his NBA career, providing some length, athleticism, rebounding, and defense to Denver's bench unit, but his offensive production has slowed down recently.

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Trevon Brazile (7) walks off the floor during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has certainly had his ups and downs, as you would expect from any rookie, but we can hope he is still able to find minutes for the Nuggets. In an ideal world, DeRozan and Strawther could take the bulk of the second-unit playmaking and ball-handling duties, so they can still play Brazile in a ten-man rotation, but Adelman seems to want a true point guard in the mix.

In the first half of Friday's game, we got a glimpse of what Denver's 11-man rotation might look like, but Adelman trimmed it to ten in the second half by cutting Brazile's minutes.

We will likely see Denver's coaching staff experiment with this bench unit more as the season progresses, but for now, they will likely stick with Nembhard, Strawther, DeRozan, Jones, and Bagley III as their second-unit five.

The Nuggets' next outing is against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, where we will see if they make any further changes to the rotation.

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