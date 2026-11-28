The Denver Nuggets went into Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Utah Jazz needing a win. They stood at 2-1 through three NBA Cup Group Play games, with wins over the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, and seemingly needed a win to punch their ticket to the Knockout Rounds.

Well, the Nuggets got the job done against the Jazz, pulling out a 120-107 road win, but it was still not enough. The Nuggets finished in second place in West Group A, behind the 4-0 Dallas Mavericks, but their +10 point differential was not enough.

Four teams advance to the Knockout Rounds in each conference: the three group winners and one second-place wildcard. The wildcard team is selected by whichever second-place team has the highest point differential, and frankly, the Nuggets didn't even have a chance. The San Antonio Spurs were also 3-1 and finished in second place in West Group C, but had a +51 point differential to advance out of Group Play.

THE KNOCKOUT ROUNDS ARE SET 🏆



Quarterfinals will take place on Friday, 12/4 and Saturday, 12/5 on Prime.



WHO WILL WIN the @emirates NBA Cup? pic.twitter.com/tv6EzZlTAK — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2026

What hurt the Nuggets?

What really cost the Nuggets in the NBA Cup was Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks. Not only did they lose and fall behind in the group standings, but they lost by 19 points. If the Nuggets really wanted to advance, they could not afford a 19-point loss in Group Play. To secure their spot in the Knockout Rounds, they had to go undefeated, and to have a chance as a wildcard, they had to have a good point differential. Obviously, they fell well short.

Not to mention, none of their Group Play wins were very dominant. They beat the Suns by seven, the Rockets by nine, and the Jazz by 13. Looking at the Spurs, who ultimately earned the wildcard spot, they had a 15-point win, a 38-point win, a three-point win, and only suffered a five-point loss. The Nuggets could've beaten the Jazz by 40 on Friday night and still have been eliminated.

Now, for the fourth consecutive season, since the NBA Cup's inaugural run in 2023, the Nuggets fall flat in Group Play. They have yet to advance to the Knockout Rounds, failing to play for anything meaningful in the in-season tournament.

On the bright side...

Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts to a foul called in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the bright side, the Nuggets still had a semi-successful NBA Cup run this year. They still picked up three wins in four games, including a statement win over the Rockets, and they put together a clutch performance to secure Friday's win in Utah.

The Nuggets outscored the Jazz 35-22 in the fourth quarter of Friday's game, and were led by Jamal Murray with 36 points, while Nikola Jokic contributed 17 points and 15 assists. Sure, it was a grueling win, but it was the type of late-game performance they needed to show they were capable of. Even though they did not advance to the Knockout Rounds, they stepped up in high-pressure situations, with one poor performance against the Mavericks as the exception.

The Nuggets are now 11-6 (7-2 away) this season and sit in seventh place in the Western Conference. Sure, it would've been nice to have some NBA Cup success, but they are at least trending in the right direction and can hopefully have better results in the playoffs.

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