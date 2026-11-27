Coming off a 19-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks that cast doubts on what this team is capable of, the Denver Nuggets are heading into a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday. The Nuggets have obvious on-court advantages over the Jazz, who have won just three of their 19 games this season, and they now have a clear health advantage as well.

After spending the first 15 games of the season with a full-strength lineup, the Nuggets finally have no injuries to worry about. The Jazz, on the other hand, have not had good injury luck this season.

Nuggets' empty injury report

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets were without Julian Strawther for their first 15 games after he suffered a knee sprain in a preseason matchup, but he was elevated off the injury report for their last game against the Mavericks. However, even though he was available, he did not touch the floor.

After the game, head coach David Adelman explained that they kept Strawther on the bench because he was still working his way back from an extended absence, so we should see him get a chance to play on Friday in Utah.

The tricky aspect of Strawther's return is deciding what to do with their bench unit. It would not be shocking to see the Nuggets bench Tyus Jones in favor of Strawther, but playing without a true point guard in the second unit could come back to bite them. Regardless, the Nuggets should find a way to get Strawther in the lineup on Friday night.

Jazz have a shorthanded frontcourt

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going against three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic, the Jazz need all the frontcourt help they can get. However, they could be severely shorthanded on Friday. Not only will Utah be without their starting All-Star frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., but they could also be missing all three of their backup centers. Utah's full injury report:

Jaxson Hayes - QUESTIONABLE (left knee strain)

Mo Bamba - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Jusuf Nurkic - QUESTIONABLE (right 2nd plantar plate tear)

Jaren Jackson Jr. - OUT (right MCL tear)

Lauri Markkanen - OUT (right hand fracture)

Obviously, the Jazz are hoping that Hayes, Bamba, and Nurkic are all good to go on Friday night, but if not, they could be in trouble. Going against Jokic and a fully healthy Nuggets team with a severely damaged frontcourt would obviously be a recipe for disaster.

The Jazz have already pulled off a couple of upsets this season with Markkanen and Jackson Jr. sidelined, as they beat both the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers on the road, so the Nuggets cannot take them too lightly. Still, they are just 1-9 at home, and the Nuggets should be able to take care of business to walk out of Salt Lake City with a win.

The Nuggets and Jazz are set to tip off in Utah at 7:30 p.m. MT on Friday for their final NBA Cup Group Play game.

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