3 Nuggets Who Must Step Up If Aaron Gordon Misses Game 4

Heading into what sets up to be a pivotal Game 4 for the Denver Nuggets in their first round series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seems like there still remains lingering questions as it concerns Aaron Gordon's injury status.

On the Nuggets' initial injury report ahead of tip-off against Minnesota, Gordon has been deemed questionable after missing Game 3 with what was deemed a calf injury, and might be in play to miss a second straight game depending on how things shift in the hours before.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves:



QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Left Calf Tightness)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/uQNqlBSoJa — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 24, 2026

If Gordon's availability is at all hindered, there's no doubt it's a massive blow to the Nuggets' lineup.

The impact Gordon brings out for Denver as a versatile piece in the frontcourt on both ends of the floor cannot be understated. And in a game with as high of stakes as this one sets up for, being without that firepower in the starting five would be a devastating gut punch.

But if Denver's nightmare does become a reality, the mentality of leaning on the next man up still stands. And in turn, will put an added dose of pressure on the shoulders of a handful of key players who will be playing instead.

With that in mind, here's three players who have to step up for the Nuggets in the event Gordon is ruled out for Saturday:

Spencer Jones

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) defend against Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Upon Gordon being scratched for Game 3, it would be Spencer Jones as the bench piece that got elevated from the bench unit in place of Gordon to try and bring ideal size and length to pair with the quality defense the Nuggets rotation can desperately utilize.

If Gordon is indeed to miss a second straight game, there's a good chance Jones gets an opportunity in their starting frontcourt once more, even when factoring in the brutal end results of that performance.

No matter where Jones might end up in the rotation, though, his value and role for the Nuggets to be successful is simple: play with energy defensively, guard multiple positions, and prove Jaden McDaniels wrong in showing out as a pest on that end of the floor, however he can.

Christian Braun

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) looks to pass the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Braun has had an up-and-down series so far against Minnesota, and comes fresh off a dud in Game 3 in which he had just two points in 24 minutes on 0-4 shooting from the field.

The last time he scored two points in a playoff game, it also happened to come against the Timberwolves back in 2024 in their Game 6 second-round blowout.

The Nuggets can't afford the same game from Braun on Saturday if they want to see different results in the win column.

Especially without Gordon, it vaults Braun into a role of being one of Denver's most important two-way guys in the rotation. So there's no doubt that he'll be bound to have a lot on his plate come time for Game 4.

Julian Strawther

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With Gordon's absence in Game 3, the door was opened for Julian Strawther to find an end-of-bench role in Denver's rotation as someone who can provide positional length and upside offensively that can offer the Nuggets a jolt of energy in the right situation.

And considering how bleak Denver's offensive performance in Game 3 was, they'll need all the shot-making they can get from anyone who touches the floor.

Strawther would feel primed to be in that mix if Gordon doesn't play. And if so, he'll be eager to wipe the slate clean from his 2-7 shooting from the field in Game 4 for a refreshing night of scoring the ball.

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