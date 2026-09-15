Nuggets Rookies Get Stamp of Approval From Aaron Gordon

Especially after losing Peyton Watson, the Denver Nuggets' young core is a bit lacking. They do not have a single player under the age of 23, and it makes things look a bit grim for when they eventually get to the post-Nikola Jokic era. Still, they have a few young guys who should have promising futures in Denver.

This summer, the Nuggets drafted Trevon Brazile with the 35th overall pick and Bryce Hopkins with the 49th. Both rookies showed plenty of promise in Summer League and have the potential to make their mark with the Nuggets. In a short interview at his recent youth basketball camp, Aaron Gordon praised Denver's new rookie duo.

"The rookies are good," Gordon said. "Bryce [Hopkins] is really good. TB (Trevon Brazile) is really good. So they can play. I'm not entirely sure where they're gonna fit in, but they can go."

Aaron Gordon on his offseason, Peyton Watson leaving, talking this summer with Nikola Jokic and more 🗣️



“I got my mind right and my body right. I’m ready to go.”



From AG’s camp at @GoldCrownCO pic.twitter.com/hO4fWCquWb — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) September 13, 2026

While Gordon is impressed by the rookies, he's right about their uncertain fit in Denver. There is a chance that neither rookie sees the court much this season, even though they would both bring some value to the lineup.

Evaluating Trevon Brazile

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) celebrates a three-point basket towards the Vanderbilt Commodores bench in the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brazile, 23, is now the youngest player on the Nuggets roster. In fact, he is the only player in Denver under 24. Fortunately, he is an NBA-ready prospect who could undoubtedly make a difference right away if given the opportunity.

In his final season at Arkansas, he averaged 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 34.1% from deep. Brazile makes an all-around impact, but is especially impressive on the defensive end.

Standing 6'9.5" with a 9'1" standing reach and 41.5-inch max vertical, Brazile's physical traits are otherworldly. Not only does he have these incredible measurements, but he knows how to use them. Brazile is a very versatile defender who is an elite lob threat on the offensive end, arguably making him the ideal power forward to have alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

In the Summer League, he showed he has even more in his offensive arsenal, erupting for 32 points on 6-12 shooting from beyond the arc in one game.

Of course, he will need time to find his spot in Denver's rotation, but by the end of his rookie campaign, it would be disappointing if David Adelman were not able to carve out minutes for him.

Evaluating Bryce Hopkins

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Bryce Hopkins (23) reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Bryce Hopkins is not as highly touted as Brazile, he is still an intriguing prospect. The Nuggets finally signed him to a two-way contract over a month after the draft, but it would be great to see what he can do for the Nuggets in a limited capacity.

At St. John's, the 24-year-old forward averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.3% from deep. Hopkins has a versatile offensive game and is an above-average defender. Measuring at 6'6" with an 8'9" standing reach, he has a great blend of size and guard-like skills to turn some heads.

Hopkins will certainly get most of his work in the G League this season, but if the Summer League was any indication, that should not be a struggle for him. In four games in Las Vegas, he averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Both Hopkins and Brazile will have to fight for their spots on this veteran-led Nuggets team, but with time, they could be high-impact players if given the proper opportunities.

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