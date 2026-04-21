One Lineup Adjustment the Nuggets Need to Make for Game 3

The Denver Nuggets took one to the chin on Monday night, losing Game 2 to the Minnesota Timberwolves to even their first-round series 1-1. Despite holding a 19-point lead in the first half, the Nuggets collapsed, allowing the Timberwolves to storm back and pick up a road win.

Now, the Nuggets are heading to Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday, and there is one notable lineup change they can make to find their rhythm again. After logging zero minutes in each of the first two games of the series, we could see Julian Strawther make his return to the lineup for Game 3.

Why Strawther should get minutes

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strawther is used to not having a consistent role in Denver's lineup, playing in just 57 of their 82 games this season, including 18 appearances with fewer than ten minutes and just 15 with 20 or more minutes. However, after his hot finish to the regular season, Strawther was expected to have a spot in Denver's playoff rotation.

In his last four games of the season, Strawther averaged 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and one steal per game, while shooting 53.2% from the field and 55.0% from three-point range. In two straight starts in their last two games of the season, he combined for 47 points and ten rebounds on 8-15 shooting from deep.

While he might not be as lethal a bench spark as Sixth Man of the Year finalist Tim Hardaway Jr., who is averaging 25 minutes through the first two games of the playoffs, Strawther can come into the second unit and provide a similar impact.

Every Nuggets fan remembers what Strawther did in last year's playoffs, dropping 15 second-half points in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder with their backs against the wall.

Julian Strawther stepped up BIG-TIME off the bench in the @nuggets Game 6 W 👏👏



🏀 15 PTS (all in the 2nd half)

🏀 3-4 3PM

🏀 20 MIN



Game 7: Sunday, 3:30pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/Soc224oq7A — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2025

Not to say we could expect Strawther to do that every game, but we should at least see what he can do in the rotation. After jumping out to a 19-point lead, the Nuggets fell flat in Game 2. They ran out of juice and ultimately lost the game. It is no secret that the Nuggets need to figure out some adjustments to their rotation, and giving Strawther some minutes is worth a shot for David Adelman.

Why he might stay out of the rotation

There is no question about the offensive boost Strawther could provide off the bench, but is that where Denver's issues stem from? Like Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels said after Game 2, "the whole team ... they're all bad defenders." Would Strawther help enough on defense?

If Strawther checks into Game 3, the Timberwolves would be doing what they can to get him into isolation defensively, and there is a very small chance it would work out in Denver's favor.

Regardless of the spark he could provide, this Timberwolves team is very physical and is not shying away from taking advantage of certain matchups. Still, though, Adelman has to consider making this change in Game 3, and if it does not work out, at least they know.

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