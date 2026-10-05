One Nuggets Player Might've Secured a Spot in the Rotation in Jazz Game

After keeping their starting lineup intact this offseason, it was unclear how drastically things would change for the Denver Nuggets. It helps to keep their core together if they feel confident in their championship chances, but they also made significant changes to the bench unit that are already shaking things up.

This offseason, the Nuggets added players like DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley III, and Trevon Brazile, but one newcomer especially stood out in their preseason opener against the Utah Jazz.

Despite the loss, Alpha Diallo was a huge bright spot for the Nuggets. The 29-year-old wing is the reigning EuroLeague Best Defender, and he showed it on Sunday night in Boulder.

That’s why Alpha Diallo is the reigning EuroLeague Defensive Player of the Year 🔒pic.twitter.com/2VD1VjT1lS — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) October 5, 2026

Diallo had a couple of defensive highlights, and while his offensive impact is still mild, Nuggets head coach David Adelman will have no choice but to put him in the rotation if he continues to defend at this level.

"Alpha Diallo was awesome in the second half," Adelman said after the loss. "He guarded the hell out of people."

For a Nuggets team that had the 21st-ranked defense last season, they could use some help on that side of the ball, and Diallo could be their answer. Last season, they lacked a pure defensive stopper. Sure, they had guys like Christian Braun and Peyton Watson who they leaned on to defend the opposing team's best guards, but Diallo is built for that point-of-attack defensive role.

How Diallo fits into the rotation

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (11) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the surface, it is hard to find a spot for Diallo in the Nuggets' rotation. He is competing for minutes with DeMar DeRozan and Julian Strawther, but it is also easy to see how he carves out a role alongside those two offensive-minded players.

Adelman has made it clear that he wants to run a ten-man rotation to start the season, and even eventually get it down to eight or nine by the end of the year. In a ten-man rotation, does Diallo get minutes? It will ultimately come down to what Adelman has planned for Tyus Jones, because Strawther, DeRozan, Spencer Jones, and Marvin Bagley III all have safe spots in the second unit.

In training camp last week, though, we saw the Nuggets roll with a second unit of DeRozan, Strawther, Diallo, Spencer Jones, and Bagley.

Nuggets 2nd unit in this video: DeRozan, Strawther, Diallo, Jones, Bagley pic.twitter.com/rUDLws8oC0 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) October 1, 2026

The Nuggets need to improve their defense. Putting Diallo on the floor will immediately help with one of their biggest weaknesses, making it obvious why he deserves some time in the rotation.

Diallo has already been a big standout in training camp, and if he can shine in the Nuggets' next four preseason games, we could see him be a part of the team's opening night rotation against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He might need to prove himself more on the offensive end, but his defensive impact is undeniable.

We will get our next look at Diallo and the Nuggets in another preseason battle with the Jazz on Tuesday.

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