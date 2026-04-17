Nuggets Fear Potential Multi-Week Absence for Peyton Watson

It looks like the Denver Nuggets could be without Peyton Watson for longer than initially expected.

According to a report from DNVR's Adam Mares, Watson could end up missing the entire series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"I don't expect [Peyton Watson] back in the series. I think he's going to miss the entire thing," Mares said on The Dane Moore NBA Podcast.

In the event that Watson were to miss the entire series against Minnesota, a worst-case scenario could lead to him being out for two weeks if the first-round matchup goes to seven games, and then eyeing a return for Denver in the second round, so long as they advance.

However, for any stretch that Peyton Watson remains out for Denver, it's sure to be a tough blow to their success on both ends of the floor, and especially so in a series against Minnesota with multiple offensive threats up and down the lineup where Watson's defensive presence is immensely valued.

Peyton Watson Could Miss Entire Wolves Series

Watson has only played in eight games since the start of February due to the lingering hamstring injury he's been dealing with since before the All-Star break. He had made a late-season return back into the lineup at the start of April, but has since re-aggravated that same hamstring issue.

His injury comes at a less-than-ideal time, especially for an injury as tricky as a hamstring issue, that now appears as if it'll derail his availability for the postseason, at least for some stretch of time.

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Before Watson had been sidelined with his injury, elevated in the midst of Nikola Jokic's extended absence, he was putting up career numbers.

Throughout the month of January, Watson played in 15 games to average 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 49.0% from the field and an impressive 46.2% from three.

Being without him means that Denver will lose one of their premier two-way contributors on the wing, and leave Nuggets head coach David Adelman to another direction in the second unit––whether that be extending more minutes to Julian Strawther to fill that void on the wing, or even just going with a shorter rotation entirely.

Adelman had noted before taking on the Timberwolves that he hoped for both Spencer Jones and Watson to return in time for Game One, but left no guarantees as to what would be in store for the weekend ahead.

"Peyton and Spence both practiced–– not contact–– but all non-contact stuff," Adelman said after a recent Nuggets practice. "Spence did more yesterday as far as his PD [player development workout]. He looked good, but neither guy is cleared as of yet."

Watson's status will be one to keep a keen eye on, but it certainly wouldn't be surprising if he either came into the mix later down the line in the series, or missed their upcoming stretch of first-round games entirely.

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