Ryan Nembhard Shares His First Thoughts on Joining Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets made an eye-catching addition to the back-end of their roster earlier this week when they decided to bring in former Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard on a two-way deal.

Nembhard becomes one of three two-way deals the Nuggets have signed on for this season alongside Cam Whitmore and rookie Bryce Hopkins, while also entering as one of the few guards Denver has on their roster as a whole.

So while it's not a traditional contract for Nembhard to sign onto entering the season, the spot he has in Denver is one where he could find some expanded opportunities his way pretty quickly if the team needs some extra backcourt depth, or if he performs well in the G League.

And based on what Nembhard has seen from his short time in Denver so far, he's seemingly a fan of the situation he's found himself in.

Ryan Nembhard's First Impressions on the Nuggets

Nembhard, during his first presser with the Nuggets after training camp practice on Thursday, said that two things about Denver stuck out as reasons that he felt good about the fit: not only did the team want him, but he's now surrounded by a pretty high-IQ roster at the same time.

"I had a good idea about it. I felt good about this place," Nembhard said about signing to Denver. "They wanted me... And just a winning culture that they have over here. They've proven that they can win. It's gonna be smart, high IQ players that I feel like I can mesh well with."

"So, obviously a great coach, a great organization that I feel like is going to benefit me."

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) passes the ball past Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham (7) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nembhard was in a largely similar situation entering his rookie season this time last year. He was an undrafted product out of Gonzaga who was signed onto a two-way deal to start the season off, yet would be elevated to a traditional contract in due time for a pretty solid rookie campaign.

He played in 60 total games while starting in 22 of them to average 6.6 points on 41.5% shooting from the field, paired with 2.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the process.

It was that opportunity in Dallas that offered a bit of a stepping stone for Nembhard to find his way to Denver for year two. So he's certainly got fond memories of that time with the Mavericks last season, yet now he's eager to look ahead at what's to come.

"It was a good experience. Obviously, I got a lot of opportunity over there, was able to show what I could do. I'm just ready to come in and do whatever I can to help this organization and this team gel, mesh with the guys, and just be myself."

Nembhard Says He's Made Many Improvements to His Game

Nembhard has also appeared to be diligently working on his craft in a few different ways this offseason to develop into an even better player from how he ended his rookie season.

From defense to shooting, Nembhard says he's been in the gym a bit over the last few months. And now comes the time to put that work to the test in what will be a defining season with the Nuggets.

"I think I'm just working on my game overall," Nembhard said. "Defensively, I'm trying to get a lot better. I think I've made a jump there. I worked on my shooting, just being an all-around player. I've worked out a lot this summer. I feel like I’ve taken a huge jump and I'm just ready to get back into things."

It might take a bit of time before Nembhard is able to truly establish himself as a rotational piece for the Nuggets' main roster. But based on what he presented during his time with the Mavericks last season––developing into a pretty pleasant surprise as an undrafted free agent––there's a chance he could put together a similar surprise in the Mile High this year.

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