Ryan Nembhard Will Make an Obvious Impact for Nuggets After Signing

Despite training camp already starting, the Denver Nuggets were not done making roster changes. The Nuggets signed 23-year-old point guard Ryan Nembhard to a two-way contract, giving the team an extra ball-handler after his breakout rookie season.

The Nuggets had to waive KJ Simpson to sign Nembhard, which not every fan views as an upgrade, but the franchise should be excited about what the new point guard can provide. After Nembhard joined the team in Boulder for training camp, veteran forward Cameron Johnson gave his insight into how he will help the Nuggets.

"Ryan, as a player, he can really distribute the ball," Johnson said. "He's scrappy, he's crafty, and he has a good overall feel. I think it'd be great for him to even learn under somebody like Tyus [Jones]. He can really add dimensions to our team."

Cam Johnson on new Nugget Ryan Nembhard 🗣️



"Ryan can really distribute the ball."



"He's scrappy. He's crafty. He has a good overall feel. I think it would be great for him to even learn under somebody like Tyus. He can really add dimensions to our team." pic.twitter.com/n1dkFb4KNb — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) October 1, 2026

Johnson makes a good point about how Nembhard can learn from Jones. The two point guards are pretty similar as undersized ball-handlers and distributors, but there's optimism that Nembhard could become even more impactful for the Nuggets than Jones.

What Nembhard brings to the Nuggets

Last season with the Dallas Mavericks, the 5'11" rookie averaged 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Even as an undrafted, undersized guard who played most of the season on a two-way contract, Nembhard ultimately started 27 games for Dallas last season and proved to be one of the most impressive guards in his rookie class.

Now, the Nuggets are benefiting from three different teams letting him go this offseason. After being traded twice and ultimately waived, the Nuggets were the team to pick him up as a free agent, and for good reason. This is the inexpensive, low-risk move the Nuggets needed to make, similar to when they signed Cam Whitmore to a two-way deal.

Welcome to the squad pic.twitter.com/A7aHfhoP6K — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 30, 2026

After his debut practice with the Nuggets, Nembhard also shared his thoughts on what he brings to the table for this team.

"High-level IQ. Pick-and-roll play. Just my understanding of the game," Nembhard said about how he fits the Nuggets. "Obviously a great offensive team, and I think I can add to that, so I'm excited to be here."

Ryan Nembhard meets with the media after signing with the Nuggets yesterday and joining the team at training camp. pic.twitter.com/yA4UnyhGiG — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) October 1, 2026

Nembhard is certainly recognized for his high-level playmaking and pick-and-roll mastery, as he mentions, but he also talked about some of the more underrated aspects of his game that he has been working on during his first NBA offseason.

"I think I'm just working on my game overall," he said. "Defensively, I'm trying to get a lot better. I think I've made a jump there. I've worked on my shooting. Just being an all-around player. I've worked on a lot this summer. I feel like I've taken a huge jump, and I'm just ready to get back into things."

While it is still uncertain what kind of opportunities Nembhard will get while on a two-way contract and behind Jamal Murray and Tyus Jones on the depth chart, he undoubtedly has the talent to be a productive and reliable point guard for this team. His playmaking and ball-handling will certainly help the Nuggets' guard depth, and it is obviously worth it for Denver to take this chance on him.

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