Nuggets' Bench Rotation Becomes Clear After Start of Training Camp

The Denver Nuggets made the decision to keep their starting lineup together this offseason, despite coming off a disappointing first-round playoff exit, but they made some drastic changes to their bench.

The Nuggets lost most of last season's second unit, with Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and Jonas Valanciunas all leaving, but they regrouped with some more talent. Most notably, they added six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, but they didn't stop there. After the second day of training camp, we already got a much better idea of what David Adelman is planning for the bench unit.

During their starters versus bench five-on-five scrimmage, the Nuggets' second unit consisted of DeMar DeRozan, Julian Strawther, Alpha Diallo, Spencer Jones, and Marvin Bagley III. Of course, this does not guarantee that these five will be Adelman's go-to group off the bench, but it makes it clear this is the bench lineup he was most intrigued to see play together.

Nuggets 2nd unit in this video: DeRozan, Strawther, Diallo, Jones, Bagley pic.twitter.com/rUDLws8oC0 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) October 1, 2026

On top of this practice video, we got a much better idea of what Adelman is thinking, straight from the source himself. Adelman gave insight into what he is seeing from two new additions: Alpha Diallo and Marvin Bagley III.

Diallo's defense is turning heads

When the Nuggets signed Diallo, who has spent his entire post-collegiate basketball career overseas, there was plenty of uncertainty about what his role in Denver would be. The 29-year-old wing is the reigning EuroLeague Best Defender award winner, so really all anyone knew about him was that he could defend.

After the start of training camp, Adelman has noticed that as well, and it could ultimately earn him a secured spot in the second unit.

"He can guard. I mean, he's got special skill," Adelman said about Diallo on Wednesday. "He doesn't get screened. You can tell he played overseas; the physicality of what that is. Honestly, I think offensively he's been impressive, in a sense of, kind of like Spencer [Jones], he knows where to be at the right time. That's big for him. If he can be a guy who guards and knows how to cut and move, play in space, he has a chance to play."

David Adelman on Alpha Diallo 🗣️



"He can guard. He's got a special skill. He doesnt get screened."



"I think offensively he's been impressive. Kind of like Spencer, he knows where to be at the right time." pic.twitter.com/sENlNfWsrg — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) October 1, 2026

The Nuggets had the 21st-ranked defense last season. They can certainly use defensive-minded role players like Diallo, especially if he can also hold his own offensively, as Adelman mentioned. Based on his comment and what we saw in the scrimmage, Diallo could play a much bigger role for the Nuggets this season than we initially expected.

Bagley will be the backup center

Another important move of Denver's offseason was bringing in former second-overall pick Marvin Bagley III, especially as the team needed some extra frontcourt help. There were some questions about whether he would function as the Nuggets' backup center or play more as a power forward, but Adelman cleared that up on Wednesday.

"As a five right now," Adelman said about Bagley's position. "I was really impressed with Spencer [Jones] as a four last year. ... I want to keep [Bagley] there and get him comfortable at [center]. In a pinch, obviously, he could do it, but he's a traditional five to me."

David Adelman on Marvin Bagley's position 🗣️



"He's a traditional 5 to me."



"(Trevon Brazile's) really talented, he's got a chance. I want to keep him there and get him comfortable in that spot." pic.twitter.com/hgzzTJw8sR — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) September 30, 2026

Adelman mentions both Jones and rookie Trevon Brazile as power forwards, so he is likely keeping Bagley at center to avoid too much of a clog at the four spot. Thankfully, Bagley has proven that he can play both big man positions, but the Nuggets likely need him more as a center unless they want to experiment with a two-big lineup with him next to Nikola Jokic.

We should expect Bagley to be the Nuggets' backup center and Jones to be the backup power forward based on what Adelman said, clearing up any confusion about the second unit's frontcourt.

It is also worth noting that bench guys like Tyus Jones and DaRon Holmes were not mentioned, but we should see them earn their fair share of minutes in the second unit as well.

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