Three Risky Stars the Nuggets Could Target on Trade Market

The Denver Nuggets might not be in the market to go star shopping this offseason, and even if they are, they will likely be playing it safe. Still, they have flamed out of the playoffs in three consecutive years since winning it all in 2023, and there could be a few risks worth taking this offseason to get back on track.

Here are three risky stars the Nuggets could have on their radar this summer if they are looking to make a drastic change.

Anthony Davis, Wizards

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23), center, looks on from the bench during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On paper, Anthony Davis is the perfect trade target for the Nuggets. A versatile two-way big man who would be an ideal fit in Denver's frontcourt alongside Nikola Jokic is hard to find, but there are too many concerns for this to be a realistic scenario.

The ten-time All-Star cannot stay healthy, playing just 20 games for the Dallas Mavericks last season before getting traded to the Washington Wizards, and he has yet to suit up for his new team. Now, there is speculation that he might never suit up for the nation's capital, but there are likely very few teams willing to take a chance on him still.

Not only is Davis concerningly injury-prone, but he is owed $58.5 million next season with a $62.8 million player option in 2027-28. The combination of his injury history and huge contract will likely keep Denver, and many other teams, away. Still, the idea of a Davis-Jokic frontcourt has to cross the Nuggets' mind.

Could the Nuggets get Davis for a package of Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Zeke Nnaji? This would get a couple of less desirable contracts off Denver's books, while giving the Wizards a more complete supporting cast around Trae Young and their first-overall pick in this year's draft.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans

Mar 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As the Nuggets search for both ball-handling and defensive help, Dejounte Murray seems like a strong trade target. A double-Murray backcourt of Jamal and Dejounte would be electric in Denver, but only if the New Orleans Pelicans star can stay healthy.

Murray has played just 45 games over the past two seasons since being traded to New Orleans due to a ruptured Achilles, but when healthy, he is impactful on both sides of the ball. After returning to the court last season, he averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field.

Murray would be a great fit in Denver's backcourt if they can part ways with Braun in the process. The Pelicans guard is owed $32.8 million next season with a $30.8 million player option in 2027-28, making him a relatively inexpensive option on the trade market. However, if he struggles to stay healthy, then it would turn into a disaster.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Mar 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Before anyone freaks out about the idea of the Nuggets trading for Ja Morant, it might not be as horrible as it sounds. The Memphis Grizzlies are likely getting desperate to part ways with their two-time All-Star, and the Nuggets could be in a position to swap Jamal Murray for him, while getting valuable assets in return.

Of course, the biggest concern with Morant is his recent injury problems. After playing just nine games in the 2023-24 season, he followed it up by playing 50 in 2024-25 and 20 in 2025-26. Not only are there injury concerns, but when healthy, his production has declined. The 26-year-old is still owed $42.2 million next season and $44.9 million in 2026-27, which is a pretty penny for a player who struggles to stay on the floor.

It would only be worth swapping Murray for Morant if the Nuggets can get draft capital in return. Sure, it would be a long shot to get the third pick in this year's draft in return, but maybe the 16th pick and a future first-rounder?

This is the least likely of the three scenarios, while arguably putting Denver in the worst position. Still, the Nuggets are exploring their options this offseason, and this could be worth considering, depending on what draft capital they could get in return.

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