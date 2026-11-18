The Denver Nuggets have not been as dominant this season as they might’ve liked, but they are far from being a bad team. Through their first 12 games, they have a 7-5 record and remain a threat, with three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic and All-Star point guard Jamal Murray leading the way.

The Nuggets are currently sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference, but at their best, we know they are capable of being one of the league’s top teams. Realistically, though, where do they stand among the league’s best?

In ESPN’s latest NBA power rankings, the Nuggets climbed back into the top ten. After being ranked 12th last week, the Nuggets jumped to tenth, and this is certainly a reasonable spot for Denver.

Are the Nuggets still a top-ten team?

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets are immediately ranked below the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 7), Detroit Pistons (No. 8), and Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 9). Really, it would be hard to put the Nuggets ahead of those three teams, and they certainly do not belong ahead of any of the teams in the top six.

Still, hanging onto a top-ten spot seems fair. The Nuggets found some rhythm recently, winning four of five games, but are most recently coming off a crushing home loss to the Phoenix Suns. If they did not collapse against Phoenix, the Nuggets would have a legitimate case to be higher, but they have some glaring weaknesses that continue to hurt them in these games.

The Nuggets have struggled to rebound, shoot threes, and defend in their first 12 games of the season. Sure, there are 70 games left and plenty of time to improve their mistakes, but for now, it is hard to say they are much better than the tenth-best team in the league.

The Denver Nuggets are 1-10 from three point range in the first quarter 😬 pic.twitter.com/9SyBIyHXLl — Yaxel LendeBeast (Loyalist) (@Gmzeroog) November 7, 2026

As it stands, they have the NBA’s ninth-ranked offense, 20th-ranked defense, and 16th-ranked net rating. The metrics would say they are not a top-ten team, but we can certainly give the benefit of the doubt to a team led by Jokic and Murray, arguably the league’s best duo.

How Denver can be a top team

Sure, we know there is plenty of time left in the season to improve, but can the Nuggets actually prove they are one of the league’s best teams in the next 70 games? Based on what we’ve seen in their first 12 games, it will be hard to buy into this team. However, there are certainly some ways for them to climb.

I already mentioned their three biggest weaknesses: rebounding, three-point shooting, and defense. But solving one big issue could help all three of their main weaknesses.

The Nuggets’ depth has been a significant concern, but it is not for the reason many would’ve expected. There were some concerns about the lack of depth on this team, but that has not been the issue. The biggest issue has been the Nuggets’ struggling supporting cast, as Jokic and Murray are the only players on the team who show up every game.

Once Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun, DeMar DeRozan, and Spencer Jones start clicking, which we can assume they will find their rhythm, the Nuggets will immediately be a much better team. Seeing these role players struggle has been a big concern for Denver, but there is a path for them to bounce back and help the Nuggets become a real threat.

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