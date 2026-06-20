Why Nuggets Trading for Klay Thompson Makes More Sense Than You Think

The Denver Nuggets are bound to be turning over every stone as it relates to getting this roster better and more well-rounded this summer from what they showcased last season.

In reality, it'll be tough for the Nuggets to make a ton of major shake-ups to this roster considering their lack of flexibility had both financially and in terms of draft assets. But that doesn't mean they'll be totally without options.

One of those options could be to ring up the Dallas Mavericks' front office for a potential Klay Thompson trade. And with the right package, it could make a ton of sense for both sides.

What a Nuggets Trade for Klay Thompson Would Look Like

The one name you'd have to circle as a mover from the Nuggets in a potential deal for Thompson would be Christian Braun; a player who might struggle to find value on the trade market as-is, but if the Mavericks see some sort of value in what he could be moving forward, they have the perfect opportunity to buy low this summer.

If Dallas were open to landing Braun, here's a mock-up deal for what the Nuggets could be interested in to bring in Thompson, while saving a bit of money for both now and deeper into the future.

On one hand, the Nuggets get a little bit older and lose flexibility in this year's draft. Also, such a deal would have to transpire in July due to Braun's poison pill from his rookie extension before last season.

But it's certainly an offer that both sides should consider, and checks a few boxes for what the Nuggets could use in terms of roster tweaks this offseason.

Why the Nuggets Could Make This Move

The real prize in this deal probably isn't Klay Thompson, even if he might be a future Hall of Famer once he decides to call it a career. The incentive for the Nuggets lies within the financial flexibility such a move creates.

The Nuggets have a glaring cap issue staring at them this summer. Not only do they need to shed a little over $12 million to get under the luxury tax, but they've got a priority free agent to re-sign in Peyton Watson that they'll virtually have to shed some future money for.

This move is able to do exactly that. It only saves the Nuggets a little over $1 million in their current cap number, but Thompson's on an expiring deal worth $17.4 million that could leave Denver far more flexible for the future than they are now.

Mar 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As a result, they can pay Watson with that money shed from Braun's departure pretty seamlessly. That factor alone could make this trade an overwhelming success, if Watson can meet the expectations in place on his next contract.

Caleb Martin, in exchange for Zeke Nnaji, does add a bit more salary in return for Denver, and would leave him with a player option for $9.3 million next offseason that he'd likely accept

However, his presence in this Nuggets rotation as a wing who can defend and offer positive spacing could be far more impactful than what Nnaji provides as a third-string big man.

Obviously, every trade takes two to tango. So landing Thompson would rely on the Mavericks being willing to inhale the salary on Braun's controversial contract. But if they are, in exchange for a pick swap that gives them a third first-rounder in this year's draft, both sides should heavily consider this.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!