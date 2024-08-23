ESPN predicts Indiana Pacers will win 46 games in 2024-25, finish in seventh place in Eastern Conference
ESPN, via their NBA staff, recently published thier predictions for the Eastern Conference standings during the 2024-25 season, and they ranked the Indiana Pacers in seventh place.
The standings prediction has the Pacers finishing with a 46-36 record, which plants them right between the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. Last season, Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals and finished in sixth place in the East.
It took all 82 games for the blue and gold to secure their postseason berth. They won on the final day of the season to earn the sixth seed in the East — they were close to being in the play-in tournament but avoided it before they toppled the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the playoffs.
ESPN predicts that Indiana will win one fewer game in the coming season. The Pacers are bringing back largely the same team from 2023-24, and a big reason they are able to feel comfortable running it back is that they have a young roster. Many of the team's key players are under 25 years old.
Because the team is younger, internal development alone could push Indiana to win more games in the coming season. But it's reasonable to believe that the Boston Celtics will still be on top of the East, and the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks added major talents this offseason.
Add in small, yet smart, moves from the Milwaukee Bucks and the Magic, and it's easy to see why the top of the East is ranked as it is. Getting 47 wins in the Eastern Conference will be harder in 2024-25 than it was last season.
The ESPN standings prediction has the Pacers one win behind the Magic and one victory ahead of the Heat. The blue and gold are about to enter their first full season with Pascal Siakam, who they acquired in January via trade, so they are justified in thinking that they will be an improved squad in the coming season.
There are eight teams in the East who have a right to believe that they can be among the conference's top-six teams, so every win will be important next season as teams push for a postseason berth. ESPN's full Eastern Conference standings prediction can be found here.
