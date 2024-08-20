Five biggest games on the Indiana Pacers 2024-25 schedule
The Indiana Pacers schedule for the 2024-25 season has been revealed, and it's unique. Between a trip to Paris and oscillating difficult and easier stretches, it's a fascinating slate of 80 games.
Indiana's four-game preseason slate has been announced, too, and they have 14 games on national TV in the coming season. The team has an elevated status that comes with winning, and their trip to the Eastern Conference Finals last season means more attention will be coming for the blue and gold this year.
Many of the Pacers' battles will have a higher profile. Five, in particular, stand out.
Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, Friday, October 25
This game is just the second one of the season for the blue and gold, but it will be fascinating. Indiana took down New York in the second round of the playoffs in 2024, and it was a dramatic series.
The best-of-seven set took seven games to wrap up, and the Pacers won the seventh game in New York — they beat a banged-up Knicks team and earned a trip to the East's final series. The team in the Big Apple can't have been happy to fall short.
The Knicks will want revenge, and they host the blue and gold on ESPN early in the season. It will be an intense duel.
Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, Wednesday, October 30
Speaking of postseason rematches, the Pacers will get their first chance to battle the Boston team that eliminated them in the Eastern Conference Finals early in the campaign.
The Celtics swept Indiana, and despite some of the games being close, the result is all that anyone remembers. Plus, the Celtics went on to win the title — they will have a target on their back all season long.
The blue and gold will try to get revenge early in the campaign. This game will also be on ESPN.
Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, November 22
The Pacers and Bucks played many intense games during the regular season, and that created a bit of a rivalry in the Central Division. Indiana beat Milwaukee often last year, including in the In-Season Tournament Semifinals, and that added to their friction.
Then, they met in the first-round of the playoffs. Indiana won that series in six games, but the Bucks will be ready for the Pacers this year. The duels will be intense.
The first one of them comes on November 22, and it's an In-Season Tournament game. It will be worth watching, and it will be on ESPN.
Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, March 26
The Lakers beat the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament title game last season, and the Pacers won't forget it. It was among Indiana's most important games last season, and they were overwhelmed by LA's size.
This year, they face off in Indianapolis on ESPN late in the season. It will be a chance for the blue and gold to overcome their nemesis and show their growth late in the campaign. It's also Indiana's last game on ESPN of the 2024-25 slate.
Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors, Friday, January 10
The Pacers host the Warriors early in 2025, and the opponent alone carries huge weight. Golden State is popular and has Steph Curry, who is always a huge draw for fans.
This year, on top of the increased eyeballs because of the opponent, Pacers-Warriors will be more exciting. It will be the first time Buddy Hield returns to Indianapolis since he was traded away back in February. He has never played against Tyrese Haliburton in the NBA.
The game will already have some extra juice. That added element will make it a memorable night.
