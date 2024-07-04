Former Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan reportedly joining Los Angeles Lakers, Frank Vogel out in Phoenix
Former Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan is joining the Los Angeles Lakers as a top assistant coach, according to a report from ESPN.
McMillan was the lead assistant in Indiana from 2013 to 2016 under Frank Vogel, then he became the head coach for the next four seasons. He reached the postseason in each of his four years guiding the Pacers but fell in the first round every time. After the 2019-20 season, he was fired.
He joined the Atlanta Hawks after his stint with the Pacers but was let go from his duties during the 2022-23 season. Prior to his dismissal, he returned to Indiana and praised the growth of Pacers center Myles Turner.
"He's an old vet now... those were some of the things he and I talked about, looking at the veterans. Because one day, you're going to be that guy that's going to be kind of the older guy in the room. Guys are going to be following you," McMillan said of Turner.
Now, the former player turned coach is joining the Lakers staff. He will be under head coach JJ Redick, another former player who is starting his first season as an NBA head coach. Redick needed experience on his staff, so McMillan is a good fit — his defensive focus should help LA. Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks is joining Redick's staff too, per ESPN.
McMillan went 183-136 while leading the Pacers. Fittingly, the head coach immediately before and after him with Indiana have also been in the news this offseason.
Vogel, who coached the Pacers for six years prior to McMillan and led Indiana to the Eastern Conference Finals twice, was let go from his role with the Phoenix Suns in early May. Between Indiana and Phoenix, Vogel coached the Orlando Magic and the Lakers, winning a title with Los Angeles in 2020.
Immediately following McMillan on the Pacers sidelines was Nate Bjorkgren, who had a one-year stint as the Pacers head coach. It went poorly, and he was let go after that one season. He was an assistant for the Toronto Raptors after leaving the Pacers, and Bjorkgren recently accepted a role as an assistant on Chauncey Billups' staff with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Pacers are currently coached by Rick Carlisle, who was praised by Indiana's front office late last month.
- Sources: Indiana Pacers and James Wiseman agree to terms on contract. CLICK HERE.
- Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self thinks Indiana Pacers will do a great job developing Johnny Furphy. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and Obi Toppin agree to terms on four-year contract in free agency. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA free agency rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers