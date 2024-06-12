Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller discusses Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and physical play
On a recent episode of The Mark Jackson Show, Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller discussed Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and the early portion of her WNBA career.
Miller and Jackson were talking about Clark, her status as a rookie in the league, what it means for others playing against her, and physical play. "The women's game, they're just straight ballers." Miller said early on in the conversation. His sister, Cheryl, was a terrific basketball player for USC and Team USA before suffering knee injuries.
Then, Miller got into more specifics regarding Clark and her reality dealing with physical play. "Why are people so shocked? She's playing against grown women," Miller said to Jackson. "The same thing happened to us as rookies. The same thing happened to us... going against [Michael Jordan]," he added.
"Of course she's going to take her lumps. It's a learning curve." Clark has been the subject of many debates about hard fouls since joining the league, though only one — an off-ball hit from Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter on June 1 — stands out as abnormal in a physical league.
Through 13 games, Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game for the Fever. Indiana is 3-10 so far against a brutal schedule.
Miller suggested that Clark should fight back, to some extent. "What I would love Caitlin to do is get up one time and then just slap the s—t out of [someone]," he said, though he later walked this back somewhat. Yet he still insinuated that the Fever rookie should play physical in order to stand up for herself.
Miller played for the Pacers for 18 seasons and averaged 18.2 points per game. An abbreviated portion of the conversation between Miller and Jackson about Clark can be found here.
