Pacers Win Streak Could Hurt Them in Postseason
The Indiana Pacers have been playing their best basketball of the season in the last couple of weeks. They have finally been mostly healthy, so they have started to put it all together.
They have won 11 of their last 13 games, including their last five. Because of that winning basketball, they still have a shot to become the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
In order to accomplish that feat, they would have to win out, and the Knicks would have to lose out. The Knicks seem to be trying to fall into that fourth spot, too.
Indiana might not want to continue to win games to give them the best chance to advance in the playoffs. They might have a better chance to move forward if they take on the Bucks in the first round instead of the Pistons.
If the Pacers were to stay in the fourth spot, they would most likely take on Milwaukee. If they move up to the third spot, then they probably will face Detroit.
Indiana feels like they can beat either team if they see them in the first round, but they would have an easier time if they took on the Bucks. Taking on the Bucks without Damian Lillard would be an easier time than taking on the Pistons.
The Bucks took on the Pacers last year in the first round and lost because they were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the entire series and didn't have Damian Lillard for most of the series.
The Pacers want to play their best basketball at the end of the season, so this is all part of their plan. They certainly want to keep their guys healthy, so they might sit some of their guys once they get at least one more win.
If they aspire to take on the Celtics in the second round instead of the Cavs, then they might want to keep trying to win. Perhaps that's why they want to keep winning.
Tyrese Haliburton is playing his best basketball of the season. Pascal Siakam is nursing an elbow injury, but he is still playing games.
As long as those two guys are healthy, the Pacers should be primed to make a deep run.
