3 Players Who Could Change Playoff Series For Pacers vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. This is a matchup that has turned into a bit of a rivalry.
These two teams do not like each other. They talk smack to each other every time that they end up playing, whether it's a regular-season game or a postseason game.
There are three players for the Pacers who can help them take down the Bucks for the second year in a row. If these guys play well, they should have no issues beating them yet again.
1. Tyrese Haliburton
Of course, the best player on the Pacers has to play well. Tyrese Haliburton has been playing at an All-NBA level since after the All-Star break.
Haliburton is the driver of the offense and is going to be tough for the Bucks to contain. He has been more aggressive driving in the paint recently, spraying out to open shooters.
Haliburton played very well against Milwaukee last year, averaging 16 points and 9.3 assists per game. He might even be better this year.
2. Pascal Siakam
No one has been more consistent this season than Pascal Siakam. He was the guy that the Pacers have leaned on when Haliburton struggled early in the year.
When the games slow down in the playoffs, teams need a guy who can make tough buckets in the half-court. Siakam gives the Pacers that exact skill.
Siakam is good enough to carry the offense when the team is struggling. He has been shooting a career-high from the 3-point line this year, too.
3. Obi Toppin
Obi Toppin has been on an absolute tear in the last month or so. His 3-point shooting has been something that has really been impactful off the bench.
Toppin has always been known as a guy who can catch lobs at the rim, but his shooting was huge last year in the playoffs. He has been shooting the lights out of the ball in the last few games, too.
Toppin is shooting 36 percent from beyond the 3-point arc this year. He's someone the Bucks are going to have to contend with.
